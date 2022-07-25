Carey Estel Moore of Dallas, Texas and formerly of Royse City, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the age of 90. Carey was born in Adams County, Ohio to Mr. Lawrence Moore and Ms. Angie Ellison Moore on July 9, 1931 and graduated from West Union High School, where he excelled in basketball and other sports.

After serving honorably in the U.S. Air Force, Carey moved his family to Dallas, Texas in 1964 and enjoyed a long, successful career in commercial truck sales. He was also an accomplished real estate investor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angie and Lawrence Moore and his sister Polly Nichols. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Conrad of Cincinnati; sons, Carey Lee Moore and wife Ardith of Waco, Texas, Michael Moore of Dallas, Texas, Steven Moore of Boston, Massachusetts and Matthew Ellison Moore, Sr. and wife Heidi of Richardson, Texas. Carey is also survived by grandchildren, Meredith Aldriedge, Jordan Hogman, Bailey Moore, Matthew Moore Jr., Elizabeth Moore, and Eleanore Moore; and great grandchildren Shepherd and Shiloh Hogman.

Carey was an extraordinary man who will be sincerely missed by his loving family and the many faithful friends who knew him well.

A gathering of family and friends will celebrate Carey’s life will on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the West Union Cemetery. Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union will handle any flowers or memorials.

Donations can be made to any charity in his name.