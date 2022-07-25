Andy Scott, 63, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born March 4, 1959 in West Union, son of Betty Chandler Scott of West Union and the late Joseph Darrell Scott. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Pam Burson Scott.

Andy was a true man of faith. Everything he did was rooted in the word of God. He was very active at his church in Columbus and worked internationally with the church. Andy loved working with honey bees and loved when he was able to move back home to his family’s farm that he grew up on.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Jonathan (Nicole) Scott; stepson, Todd (Christine) Burson; grandchildren, Jonah, Ava and Daniel Burson; sister, Karen (Michael) Scott Bihl; nieces, Lauren Bihl and Krista (Bobby) Hayslip; great-niece and nephew, Sawyer and Landry; as well as several aunts, uncle and cousins.

Andy’s wishes were to be cremated. A private celebration will be held at the family farm, at the family’s convenience.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.