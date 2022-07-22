Chapter 29- Part 5

This week the story continues as we see the loss of land that had been in the family for almost a hundred years. Hearts are heavy and tempers flare as the woodsmen near their beloved oak tree.

When the surveyors came to determine the exact boundary of the woods, Ellis and I looked upon them with hostile eyes. It had never mattered before about boundary lines!

We still sat in our swings under the old oak and listened to the evening songs of the crickets, the katydids, the whippoorwills, accompanied by the band music, but we did not feel at home there.

Next came a crew of woodsmen through the woods blazing trees for cutting and their ax marked the old oak.

I can’t recall hearing when part of the old Ralston place passed out of the family. The old log house still stood on the land as a reminder of our family who had first settled on “The Ridge.” The Blairs purchased the land and the first occupants I can remember were the J.W. Arrasmith family, (James “Wallace” Arrasmith). Mr. Arrasmith taught at lower George’s Creek school a year or so previous. He had quit teaching, for the probably more lucrative position of clerking in Blairs’ store at Tranquility.

Mr. Arrasmith seemed to be in charge of the crew. His son Emerson was one of the woodsmen. Another son Earl, near my age, was water boy, carrying water to the crew from our cistern.

All of us, except Aunt Lou, silently, like true Scots, mourned the soon passing of the old oak. Aunt Lou, militant as ever, seethed and sputtered as the crew came steadily closer from where they had begun lumbering on the west side of the woods. Then one day she told Earl to ask his father to come to the house the next time he came out to the woods.

There was a stormy scene. At least on Aunt Lou’s part. “What difference would one tree make to Blairs with all their money?” she asked. She pointed out that they were not clearing the land and as the old oak stood out a little distance from the woods in a small cleared place it could do no harm to the growing timber. She would end up eloquently quoting some well-known lines that ended, “Woodsman, Spare that tree!”

Mr. Arrasmith calmly informed her that he had no authority to order any of the blazed trees left standing. He said he knew some people were very sentimental about such things and so forth. I can’t remember that he said a word about speaking to his employer in regards to sparing the tree or that she even asked him to do so, but when the lumbering was finished the old oak was left untouched.

Needless to say, we children lost some of our resentment toward the new owners and felt a little less like interlopers as we played under the oak tree.

James “Wallace” Arrasmith (1851-1924) grew-up in Scott Twp., in Adams County and served as a Private in the Civil War. His wife was Mary Jane “Molly” Hedrick. In 1900, they were living in Bratton Twp. and he is listed as a day-laborer. They have had 6 children but only 5 are living. In 1910, they live in Scott Twp. where Wallace works as a bookkeeper for the general store in Tranquility. Wallace’s oldest daughter, Margaret Susan Arrasmith married Amos Campbell and had a son Richard “Hugh” Campbell (1902-1946). Hugh was married to Helen McIntire. Helen was a sister to Carl McIntire and was one of Adams County’s great historians. Wallace’s youngest son, Earl Arrasmith (1894-1944) the little water boy married Ethel Mae McClellan. Ethel’s parents were Uriah and Nancy (Newman) McClellan. Ethel was never lonely as she had 12 siblings in which to play. I will mention two of them here as many of our readers will remember Walter and Hattie McClellan.

Walter was married to Nancy “Kincaid” Rabb. Kincaid’s parents were Rev. Horace & Martha Rabb. The Rabb’s lived in the parsonage next to the Tranquility church where Rev Rabb was pastor. Some of you may remember Walter and Kincaid were the parents of six children: Maxine (Satterfield), Horace, Hoyt, Nanette (Guthrie), Sam and Dean McClellan. They lived in Tranquility. Earl Arrasmith the little water boy would have been an uncle by marriage to the children. Sam and Dean lived in Seaman all their lives. They are both gone now but this writer grew-up with their children: Gary, Susie (Call), Doug, Dennis & Danny, Dawn Teresa (Rothwell), David, Darren and Diana (Young). Earl was also an uncle by marriage to James Smiley. James’s mother, Hattie McClellan married John Smiley. Their son, James and his wife, Doris lived on the family farm just a short distance from Tranquility. They had 3 children: Darlene, Hattie (Russell) and John Smiley. In the early 1960’s this writer took piano lessons from Darlene at the old farm house which burnt down several years ago. I remember Mr. Smiley (James) drove one of the Seaman School buses and Mrs. Smiley (Doris) always kept her home immaculate. They were hard workers, kind hearted, good neighbors and excelled in farming.

William Alfred Blair (1829-1907) the new owner of the land which had been part of the Ralston homestead, left his parent’s home at the age of fifteen to work for John T. Wilson. Here he learned how to work hard and invest his money. He was a veteran of the Civil War and the President of several banks in Adams, Brown and Scioto counties. He was one of the wealthiest residents of Adams County. He also served as a member of the State Legislature for two terms. W.A. was married to Mary Jane McCreight, daughter of John Major and Nicassa (Dryden) McCreight. They had four sons: Frank Granville Blair (1857-1913) who married Lala Wasson and had one son, Frank who ran the store at Tranquility; John Joseph Blair, (1859-1927), married Epsa Jane Patton and worked in the bank at Peebles; Spencer Wilson Blair (1865-1915), married Martha Patton, and lived most of his life with his parents; and the youngest son was Blanchard Greer Blair (1869-1927), who married Lela Gardner, and worked at the bank in Ripley. John Blair’s wife and Spencer’s wife were first cousins and Frank’s wife was their third cousin. Another interesting point to note is W. A. Blair’s mentor, John T. Wilson’s wife, Hadassah Glasgow Dryden was a sister to W. A.’s wife, Mary Jane McCreight’s mother who was Nicassa Dryden. John and Nicassa (Dryden) McCreight resided on George’s creek. W. A. and Mary Jane Blair and John and Nicassa McCreight are all buried in the Tranquility cemetery.

Just a note about last week’s article – I said Mary (Wickerham) Newman and Lulu Belle (Sharpe) Wickerham and it should have been Mary (Washburn) Newman and Lulu Belle (Sharpe) Washburn. Sorry about that! I remember Clarence Washburn, Mary’s brother living next to her in Seaman. Thanks, for helping this lady keep it straight!