“Then Jesus told his disciples, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. “ Matthew 16:24

“Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.” 1 Chronicles 16:11

I always used to think of Matthew 16:24 in regards to persecution, but lately I have seen another layer. In the Western part of the world, we might not all face persecution, but many of us will deal with things like chronic health conditions. Conditions that must addressed and surrendered to the hands of our Maker in order to genuinely follow Him.

At a quick glance, one might question how this verse can apply to health problems, but anyone who’s faced chronic health issues knows that there is a fight against self-pity, seeming injustice, and the release of dreams that must take place in order to give glory to God despite a diagnosis.

Chronic physical and mental health conditions are a prevalent part of our fallen world, which means a significant portion of our population will go through this specific cross-bearing journey. I hope to encourage anyone on this journey that we can learn so much and be molded a bit more like Jesus through the cross of chronic.

In the early days of diagnosis and in the hard day in the trenches of “chronic” I have had to fight against intense feelings of self-pity. I would think why me, why now, why not when I’m older, why not someone else. I’d face fear and unknowns. I’d face anger and resentment. I have faced a host of emotions tied up and tethered to the reality of chronic, but thankfully, God has taught me many things and brought me through these dark and negative realities. Do I still stumble? Yes, I do. But God infinitely grace-filled and faithful.

Now when I consider my chronic management realities or pain, I can be grateful that I can commit my pain, my journey, my emotions, and my story to God, and He can gain glory through it. Among other things, I’ve learned empathy, compassion, grace, patience, flexibility, trust, gentleness, and God’s faithfulness. And yet, there is ever more God has in store to teach me.

As much as I wonder what it would be like to feel 100%, I know there will be a day when there is no pain or sickness. I try to imagine the rejoicing that we will all feel in those moments of realization in paradise, but for now the thought sustains me and the lessons humble me and fill me with gratitude.

Instead of the self-serving questions from above, I can actually thank God that it’s me not someone I love walking this journey (though we all face exceedingly difficult challenges). I can thank God that He’s refining me now and not when I’m older. I’m grateful I can pick up my cross and commit it to His capable hands. I’m also grateful that I can share with other people who might be facing the same thing and give a little encouragement.

Even though chronic means “forever” or recurring or lasting a long time, our pain and our time on this earth are temporary, but the lessons and the qualities of God are everlasting. As long as I

can trust God, commit to His plan, see His lessons, and feel His strength, I can face fear, the unknowns, the pain, and anything else the Devil tries to use to make me stumble along the way. A chronic condition doesn’t have to be a horrible problem, it can be a breading ground for God’s goodness, grace, inspiration.

“I will exalt you, my God the King; I will praise your name for ever and ever. Every day I will praise you and extol your name for ever and ever” Psalm 145: 1-2