News Release

he August 2, 2022 Primary/Special Election is now less than two weeks away. Earlier this week, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 72,970 absentee ballots have been requested by-mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races and that 29,702 votes have been cast statewide in those same races.

Data were collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office via an informal survey of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. The information below includes data reported by the county boards from the start of early voting on Monday, July 11 through the end of early voting hours on Friday, July 15.

“Voter participation in the August 2 primary is gaining in momentum, but we need to continue to encourage Ohioans to get to the polls, “said Secretary LaRose. “The votes Ohioans cast in this primary will shape the future of our state and our communities, and August 2 is our opportunity to chart the future of our great state.”

Ohio voters will find the following races on their August 2 primary ballot:

• Ohio House of Representatives

• Ohio Senate

• Democrat/Republican State Central Committee

• Local issues and measures impacting their communities

This election season, Ohio voters will enjoy nearly 200 hours of early voting in the time leading up to the August 2 primary. Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allows early voting on a Sunday. Ohio’s early voting period is 21% longer than the national average.

Voters may also choose to vote by mail. Learn how to request your absentee ballot at VoteOhio.gov.