“She’s only just begun”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Megan Black might be ending her 4-H career with the Adams County Junior Dairymen after 13 years, but she will continue to do open shows at Nationals. She shows market lambs, market goats, market hogs, feeding calves, breeding heifers, and breeding goats. Megan also works at Maplecrest Farms, managing their Angus cattle and recently graduated from North Adams High School. She will attend Southern State’s nursing program in the fall.

Megan is confident, ambitious, and self-proclaimed, “I like to win.” She shares that she will continue to work at Maplecrest while attending nursing school. She said, “I can never just sit down and relax. I must be doing something.”

Megan shares that 4-H and showing livestock has taught her responsibility and leadership. She stated, “Taking care of my livestock, I knew early on that I had to be on time and knew what to do.” She continued, “I took the initiative. I’m the one going to the barn and doing everything.” Megan finds the work relaxing and says, “By myself – I love it.”

No doubt, Megan loves to work with animals, but she says that veterinary school was way too expensive, and there isn’t as much need for large livestock vets. She made a calculated decision to go into nursing, remain at home, and save money for her future.

Sharing her skill and passion for large livestock is something Megan plans to continue. She said, “I’m helping some other kids around here. Giving back, and I’m excited about that. To see my little friends, go off and do good.”

Megan’s biggest challenge in the show ring is competing against her friends. She stated, “You know who your true friends are once you start competing. Even if you do beat them, they’ll still always be there. I’ve lost a lot of friends.” Of losing, Megan said, “You just learn your lesson. You take it and go on – you can’t always win. You’ve got to be at the bottom of the pack before being at the top.” Politics in showing also frustrates Megan. She shared, “It happens, but it’s okay. It’s only one person’s opinion, and there’s always another show.”

Megan completed her 4-H showings at the fair last week. Her market lambs were Grand Champion and fourth overall, feeder heifers were Reserve Overall. She received Showmanship Champion for sheep and champion senior feeder calf showman. Megan could not show her hog this year and explained how a hog’s stress could lead to a heart attack. Thank goodness he was fine at the time of this interview.

Megan’s animals went to the auction on Saturday. When asked how she detached from the creatures she has cared for and loved, she said, “That’s a good question and the hardest part. I’m really attached to my hog. He is the sweetest thing ever, and I’ve cried a lot.” She explained, “After a while, you get used to it – they are for marketing, and that’s what they must do. Once they get so big, they get problems, and it’s like you’re putting them in pain. They hold special places in my heart. I make the memories, and I always know I’ll have a new animal next year.”

She continued, “I love it. I’ve learned much more this year than in my past years. I did take a hog for the first time, even though I didn’t get to show him, and you’ve got to know when to stop. I wasn’t going to push him because I knew my limits. He was changing, and I had to change, but now he’s fine and back to normal. You take that risk, and you just must go with it.”

Megan advises upcoming showmen and women, “Don’t get discouraged. There is politics, and you’re going to be at the bottom but don’t give up.” She told the children she was working with that they would come back next year and continue working towards the win. Megan wants 4-Hers to know that she is approachable. She shares, “I’m known as the girl who is competitive and can be mean. I will be honest I do look mean when I’m in the show world. I am working and focused, and everyone thinks, ‘she’s mean, and I don’t want to ask her for help.’ But I love to help kids.”

In a Facebook post, Megan’s brother and former 4-H showman Dalton congratulates her on a good run and teases her about her new membership in the “Has-Been’s Club.” It’s all fun because, as anyone who meets Miss Megan can tell, she’s certainly not a “has-been.” This young lady has only just begun.