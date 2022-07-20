Adams County 131st Fair comes to a close

Big crowds filled the complex for both nights of the Demolition Derby at this year’s Adams County Fair. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

One of the highlights of this year’s Mocktail event at the fair was the portrayal of the founder of Manchester, Nathaniel Massie. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

We were walking on sunshine all week long at the Adams County Fair. Royalty, rides, concerts, competitions, demolitions, and displays – how’s that for some alliteration? The Defender highlighted many fair activities this week and wants to congratulate all the participants and winners from the various events.

4-H is a huge part of the fair and proved true to empowering youth and preparing them for leadership roles. This organization’s “hands-on” approach teaches hard work and values and confirms why 4-H and the Junior Fair Board continue to be the backbone of the county fair experience.

This Defender reporter quickly learned the difference between being a seasoned writer and a novice reporter. There was adorable overload and a bit of cuteness chaos with all the little people vying for titles this year. So many photos to take and names to jot down! Many names were unique – spelling and all. Thank goodness for all the helpful Fair Board members and friends who came through with name and number clarifications. Special thanks to Fair photographer, Rachael Hamilton.

Jason Francis, Director of Marketing and Community Relations for Adams County Regional Medical Center, organized a fun Mocktail competition. Drink choices ranged from the savory Brush Creek Virgin Bloody Mary to the sweet and tart Apple Pie Punch. Hazelbaker Insurance’s Kathy Stewart and Rhonda Jones walked away with the winning combination, “The Massie,” named after Manchester founder Nathaniel Massie. Roger Rhonemus added the little “extra” to the Hazelbaker booth with his animated portrayal of Massie. This year is the second year in a row to win for the team, and Rhonda stated, “After seeing all the competition this year, the win came as a surprise.”

Francis also planned “Walk with a Doc” at the fair. On Tuesday morning, walkers joined podiatrist Dr. Anthony Blanchard, nurse practitioner Amber Thiel, and athletic trainer Kaylee Newman for a few laps around the fairgrounds. Francis stated, “We recruited Dr. Blanchard from the University of Cincinnati. He’s one of the best in the region.” He continued, “The great thing about Walk with a Doc is that you can try out your doctor before seeing them in a practice setting.” Join in a walk every third Saturday of the month at Adams Lake at 9 a.m.

As always, the demolition derby was a fan favorite. Fair goers enjoyed the musical talents of Little Texas, Kade Bradley, The Rebel Sound Club, Marlana VanHoose, and the Jason Cooper Memorial Gospel concert. The Fancy Free Cloggers showcased their dancing skills. And the Diamond J. Rodeo put on a great riding and roping show. Contestant Emma Profitt won first prize for her singing in the Adams County Got Talent Contest. The livestock auction was full of paddle waving (Judge Roy Gabbert was particularly enthusiastic) and facilitated by the skill of Brad Hess, the auctioneer.

One of the Fair gate attendants commented, “We’ve seen many great people go through here. Approximately 40,000, Fair Board President Jason Hesler reported. “Up roughly 5,000 from last year.” As the 131st Adams County Fair closes, the following quote from the Junior Show Arena wall seemed fitting, “The greatest reward in life is not what you get for it, but what you become by it.” For now, it’s a wrap – oh – and a rap!

Here’s a little ditty about the county fair.

If you live in Adams County – we probably saw you there.

Jason Hesler geared up for a busy combination;

The 131st Fair and 225th Birthday celebration.

The week was hot, but we won’t complain,

Cause Liz had only prayed that there wouldn’t be rain.

There were shows and competitions, and a few folks were crowned,

But we ended up a kingless fair this time around.

Don Bowles did a super job as the main MC.

He’s a big personality at FM C103.

So many food trucks – too many to mention,

More deep-fried food than Paula Deen’s kitchen.

The livestock mooed, whinnied, and snorted,

And 4-Hers were thankful for all who supported.

Speaking of supporting – Corbett Phipps is the man.

You’ll find him everywhere, doing all that he can.

The rides and the games brought on many grins,

And The Day in The Ring – where everyone wins.

The 4Hers’ displays detailed a year of dedication,

Led by Kristy Watters at OSU Extension Education.

Loads of cheers, some tears, trophies, and ribbons,

Awards for participants in all the divisions.

The demo derby smashed up plenty of cars,

And local talent Kade Bradley sang a few bars.

The tractors pulled and entertained young and old,

Auctions were held, and animals were sold.

It’s over for now, but I think the Fair Board will agree,

The break will be short – up next Fair 2023.

Happy Birthday Adams County – Fair Board take a nap.

The Fair week was fantastic – let’s call it a “rap!”