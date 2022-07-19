Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on July 1, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. Diane Ward was absent due to a medical condition. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Darrell Myers. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending June 24, 2022.

A notice of reduction in surety bond for Paramount Commercial Roofing was presented to the board for review.

Superintendent Liz Lafferty and board member Amy Queen, Adams County Department of Developmental Disabilities, met with the board to discuss a proposed property purchase for use as ACDD office space.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 9:31 a.m. with Superintendent Liz Lafferty and board member Amy Queen, Adams County Department of Developmental Disabilities and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Purchase or Sale of Property in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (2). Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:59 a.m.

A summary of findings concerning the partial vacation of Satterfield Road, T-73, Tiffin Township was submitted for review by County Engineer Lee Pertuset. Current ODOT inventory shows Satterfield Road in two segments. The first segment from Malone Road (C-57A) moving north is 174.24 feet to a dead end. The second segment from State Route 125 moving south is 7223.04 feet to a dead end for a combined total length of 7,397.28 feet. A recommendation was made to reduce the length of Satterfield Road on the second segment from State Route 125 moving south to 5217.64 feet to terminus.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the partial vacation of Satterfield Road, T-73 as petitioned by Tiffin Township Trustees.

A notice of closure will be sent to ODOT to reduce the total length of Satterfield Road to 5,390.88 feet. The Nature Conservancy will be granted an easement for access to landlocked parcel 133-00-00-036.000 through adjoining parcel 133-00-00-021.000 owned by Thomas and Karen Wuest.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse Window Replacement Project-Phase III underway; Request for water service to 819 Hawkins Road, Bratton Township. Proposed cost-$40,000.00; EDA Grant in process this week for North Adams Sewer Project; Adams Lake State Park Management change- Proposed change will shift from Rocky Fork State Park to Shawnee State Park; Adams Lake State Park Welcome Center design services agreement; ODOT Active Transportation Plan Development- Would assist with grant funding for trails, streetscapes, etc. Awarded $500, 000 Creating Healthy Communities Grant; Appalachian Community Grant Program- Community Heart and Soul- data to support grants; Adams County Training Center- Fiber cable to be installed at a cost of $43,000; Adams County Airport- Sewage Package Plant- Cleaning and maintenance-will need repairs to tank. Also, fencing and electrical work at the Airport has been damaged; Adams County Children’s Home Expansion Project- Sources for additional funding being sought to begin preliminary planning stages; Manchester Storm Sewer Improvements Phase II Project Complete.

It was moved By Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approved Change Order #4 for the Manchester Storm Sewer Improvements Phase II Project will decrease in the amount of $5,900 per recommendation of ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent.

It was moved By Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the Certificate of Substantial Completion and Final Completion Report for Manchester Storm Sewer Improvements Phase II Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an agreement with TSHD Architects for design services for the Adams County Welcome Center building to be located at the Adams Lake State Park and to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign documents on behalf of the county. Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 10:48 a.m. with Attorney Matthew Teetor (via teleconference) and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Pending Court Action-Villages of Manchester and West Union vs. Adams County Commissioner in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(3). Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:08 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 11:10 a.m. with Clerk Terri Crothers and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Employment, Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: Moore, Aye; Pell, Aye; Ward, Absent. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:18 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.