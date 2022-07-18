Much needed moisture entered the county recently which was a welcome relief to many producers who were reporting drier than normal condition for the later half of June and beginning of July. Precipitation amounts ranged from 1 to 2 inches of rain fall across the county. During my scouting and field visit efforts this past week I noticed a few corn fields beginning to tassel, soybeans beginning to flower, and some early set burley and wrapper leaf tobacco beginning to flower. Moisture during this time of reproductive plant growth is extremely important for proper pollination and seed formation.

Second, cutting hay harvest will be just around the corner and maybe even third, cutting alfalfa too. Pasture conditions are still in the average to good range and many producers are clipping pastures at this time. For livestock producers’ pink eye in cattle continues to be a big struggle and sheep and goat producers are ramping up for breeding season.

The crops are not the only thing growing, I have taken note of many crop fields with the presence of waterhemp, marestail, giant ragweed, and foxtail. It is important to get a handle on these weeds sooner than later due to their invasive nature and ability to produce a lot of seed for next year. Speaking of the future, I want to discuss the trends of agriculture, where have we been and where are we going?

Agriculture is a very diverse industry and there are many factors that can affect the direction and trends that the industry follows, world demand, supply, culture, and climate are all factor that can play key roles in what farmers produce and market. These same factors can also play a key role in size and number of farms present in a certain area, we have seen the size of farms grow while the number of farms decrease in the last 100 years due to these factors. So, should we expect that trend to continue?

· Less labor more Robots- This is a trend not only effecting the Ag industry but almost every aspect of the U.S. Labor force. Roughly around 10% of the work force is involved in agriculture. The largest sector of agriculture utilizing robotics is the dairy industry making up almost 74% of the robotic stock share.

· Food is in high demand- The world population is expected to be around 9.1 billion people by 2050, this means farmer will need to increase production by 70% from current levels. World income levels are also rising, and this is changing taste preference, developing countries are switching from grain base diets to higher legume and meat protein diets such as beef, pork, and chicken. In developed countries soybean protein is gaining popularity over corn starch due to health properties.

· More consolidation- The first time in history the average farmer aged 65 and above out number 45 and younger farmers. As farmers age and exit the business, less and fewer younger farmers are taking their place. Farms will depend more on business types off approaches with more manager type work being done and depending on more advanced technology to farm more acres in less time.

· More gene editing- With the rise in more advanced diseases, changing weather, more pest, and resistance in weed populations. Crop gene editing will play a crucial role in crop production. Currently the main gene editing focus points is on varieties of crops more resistant to diseases, drought, and higher oil content.

· Summary- Farming is advancing and the year 2050 is 28 years in the future, that means not only the generation that is currently in 4-H and FFA will be the future ag leader but a whole new generation currently being born. Make sure to take time and teach the youth of today the importance of agriculture and if your child shows interest in Ag support them as much as possible, The future depends on it!

Some other items:

· Crop planting certification with USDA FSA – July 15th.

· Ohio State Fair- July 27 – August 7

· Southwest Corn Growers- Agronomy field Day will be held August 16. Contact Ken Ford with ANR Educator for Fayette County OSU Extension for more details. Phone- (740) 335-1150 or email at ford.70 @ osu.edu

· September 26-28, this three day Artificial Insemination training will be located at the Jackson Research Farm, 19 Standpipe Road, Jackson Ohio. There is a $100 fee for the course. Registrations will be to the first 20 producers to learn how to register contact me at (937) 544-2339 or Purdin.19@osu.edu