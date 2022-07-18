An Adams County man was in court last week for arraignment, charged with the shooting death of 54-year old David Reedy on June 23.

According to police reports, Reedy was found around 7:30 a.m. on the morning in the community of Cherry Fork on June 23, suffering from what turned out to be a fatal gunshot wound as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders arrived at the scene after receiving 911 calls, one of those from the man now accused of the killing, 68-year old Clyde DeLong, who was described as an acquaintance of Reedy’s. No motive has yet to be discovered.

On Thursday of last week, DeLong appeared in the courtroom of Judge Brett Spencer for arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is being held without bond in the Adams County Jail.