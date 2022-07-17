William (Butch) Hackworth, 70 of Dinwiddie, Virginia, formerly of Blue Creek, passed away July 9, 2022 due to an extended illness.

He was preceded in death by parents James and Betty Jo Hackworth of Blue Creek. He is survived by one son, Matthew and Rhonda Hackworth; grandson Noah; daughter Melanie Hackworth; one brother, Tom Hackworth of Blue Creek; nephew JT and Nichole Hackworth of West Union; and niece Amber and Josh Taylor of Lake Waynoka.

William was a retired pastor for many years and a retired riverboat captain.

William will be cremated and a Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Colonial Heights Church of the Nazarene in Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Services are under the direction of the Richmond Crematory.