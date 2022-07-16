“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.” Deuteronomy 6:5

As I write this devotional on my 9th wedding anniversary, I am reminded of the importance of the verb “choose”. To choose means to “pick out or select (someone or something) as being the best or most appropriate of two or more alternatives. [Or to] decide on a course of action, typically after rejecting alternatives.” (Google definitions) Everything in life requires that we choose something over another alternative. We choose our reactions, our directions, our affiliations, and so on.

God has been gracious in my marriage. He has shown me heavenly things through trials, victories, disappointments, hurts, hopes, advancements, and commitments. If I ask, God will teach me beautiful things about Himself and His Son using any circumstance and by the power of the Holy Spirit.

My understanding is limited to finite things, but my God is infinite. Deuteronomy 6:5 and 1 Kings 8:61 make me realize just how limited I can be. Thankfully God doesn’t expect perfection. He just desires that we choose Him time after time.

When I got married, it was a pledge, a promise, that I said I had found the best man for me, and that I rejected all other alternatives. That pledge wasn’t something I choose just 9 years ago. It’s a continual decision to love, honor, and protect my commitment to my husband.

My husband and I are blessed indeed to share a deep, committed love, but not every day is magnificent because we live in a broken world that takes a toll on us, but every day I choose my husband and he chooses me. We are committed to standing side by side in life.

This is what our heavenly Father desires from us as well. He wants to be chosen day after day. He wants communion and commitment. Thankfully God is full of grace and mercy and composed of love. He knows that on my own, though I may love Him, I will still let Him down. I‘ll fail to honor Him as He is due or falter when I ought to put Him first, but the gift of the Holy Spirit allows me to choose God. Will I still mess up and fail Him? Yes, but He won’t leave me there.

God is more faithful and loves me more than anyone else ever could. The verses referenced are convicting because I will fall short time and again, but God knows that and before I ever knew of Him, He choose me and covered me with love.

To serve our God is humbling and inspiring. Though I won’t reach perfection of loving Him as He deserves, I can choose day after day to be committed to His word, to putting Him first and to listening to His promptings. I can choose to love Him, trust Him, and follow Him through any circumstance.

“And may your hearts be fully committed to the LORD our God, to live by his decrees and obey his commands, as at this time.” 1 kings 8:61