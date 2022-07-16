Charles E. Blizzard, 63, of Mount Orab, Ohio, formerly of Rarden, passed away on July 12, 2022 at Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in Batavia. He was born May 17, 1959 in Portsmouth. He was preceded in death by first wife, Brenda Kay Blizzard; parents, Buddy Andrew and Clara Bell (Mozingo) Blizzard; one step-son, David Setty; one step-daughter, Bonnie Collins; one granddaughter, Christina Styles; two sisters, Sharon Mozingo and Nancy Stapleton; one brother, Buddy Blizzard, Jr.; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Blizzard, Linda Blizzard and Mariah Storer; one nephew, Vaughn Bowling; and one niece, Kathy Mozingo.

Charles is survived by four children, Crystal (Ronald) Stone, Charles Blizzard, Jr., Johnny Blizzard and Brenda Styles; eight grandchildren, Tyler and Ember Blizzard, Tiffany and Brittany Stone, Haley Blevins, Cindy and Nancy Styles and Justin Woodruff; two step granddaughters, Melissa Briggs and Mariah Stephenson; and eight siblings, Calvin Blizzard, Leroy Blizzard, Zanith Blizzard, Sarah Frederick, Teresa Grooms, Billy Mozingo, Ronald Blizzard and John Storer.

Memorial donations can be made to Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public interment is at noon on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Grooms Family Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.