“The extra set of eyes for child advocacy and support”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Children in foster care need a spokesperson. Will you be their voice? Judge Brett Spencer recognized the need of the over 200 children in the system and has initiated plans for an Adams County CASA program. In May, Judge Spencer met with Scioto County Juvenile Court Judge Alan Lemons and his court staff. That meeting led to a recent discussion with Cortney Reiser, Executive Director of Scioto County Juvenile Court CASA Program, about implementing this program locally.

CASA, which stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocate, is a program of trained guardian ad litems who work to achieve the best interest of children in foster care who are involved in the courts. These advocates are community volunteers who adhere to a 32-hour pre-service training and swear- in before service. These individuals become a voice for the children in the foster care system. They commit to serving these children for the duration of their time in foster care.

CASAs are typically appointed to one or two cases at a time, giving them the opportunity for monthly visits with the child and encouraging a healthy connection. The standard caseload allows them to interview all parties involved in the case and make informed recommendations to the court.

Reiser stated, “Judge Spencer is impressed with the program and sees the benefits. He believes in the local community and their support in helping children in foster care.” Judge Spencer commented, “Our court system, blessed with dedicated Guardian Ad Litems, is quite frankly very excited to have CASA join us in advocacy for our most vulnerable children and adults. This past Friday (June 8, 2022), my staff and I remained until 8:10 p.m. addressing five misplaced and vulnerable children. While it was a joy to speak to them and know they are now safe, it was brutally gut-wrenching for all of us. Adams County has regretfully ranked number one in our state per capita for the past two years in the category of child removals because of neglect, abuse, and dependency. CASA and its staff will provide the extra set of eyes for child advocacy and support to the dedicated caseworkers at Children’s Services.”

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a future CASA for Adam’s County, don’t hesitate to contact Cortney Reiser at Cortney.reiser@sciotocounty.net or apply to be a CASA at Sciotocasa.org.