‘“it’s all meant to have fun”

Adams County Commissioners with Liz Lafferty Superintendent of Adams County Board of DD, with Maria Sexton, who is all smiles after receiving the news that she will be singing The National Anthem at a Cincinnati Reds game on September 22. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

Connie Riggs receives her ribbon and poses with Fair Queen Lauren Hoop. Earlier Connie gave Judge Black a quick kiss on the cheek and bolted out of the arena. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Partnering with individuals with disabilities fosters inclusion and participation. “A Day in the Ring” at the Adams County Fair accomplishes both. The event, held this year on Monday, July 11, allows 4-H members to pour into the lives of folks with disabilities while enhancing their mentoring abilities.

Liz Lafferty opened the event by stating, “We’ve been absent from this ring for a couple of years during the pandemic, but we are back with an eager group of participants from school age up to adults.”

Lafferty called Maria Sexton and the County Commissioners to the ring for an exciting announcement. She stated, “In February 2020, we had the big Venture ball game. It was a packed house, and we had the Cincinnati Reds there. We announced that she (Maria) would get to sing (the National Anthem) at Abilities at Bat Night, but COVID hit, and she could not do it. We just got word (Liz looks at Maria) that you have been approved again to sing.” The crowd shared Maria’s excitement.

Sexton will be singing on September 22. The County Commissioners presented Sexton with a proclamation naming that date as Adams County Day at Great American Ballpark. Commissioner Barbara Moore stated, “We will be there to celebrate and watch and hear Maria sing. We’re very excited.”

Lafferty reported that the Reds are building a website for ticket sales. She said, “We will have a whole block of tickets just for Adams County.” Watch for more information in the newspapers and social media in the coming weeks. Congratulations, Maria!

On “The Day in the Ring”, participants showed three classes of rabbits and two classes of goats. Dalton Black, a 2022 graduate of Morehead State University and former 4-H and FFA member, served as the judge for the event. He recently started working for the Adams County Auditor’s office. Lafferty announced, “He’s raised animals, shown animals, works on the family farm, and has a great passion for agriculture.” She concluded, “He’s going to become a 4-H advisor next year.”

The show began with the rabbits. Lafferty introduced young Marjorie Insko saying, “She has single-handedly mentored every rabbit participant herself.” Black interviewed each participant in the three rabbit classes asking for names and knowledge. He stated, “My rabbit experience is limited. The showmen are teaching me more about rabbits than I ever thought.” Black experienced a little participant flirting with the judge’s activity and had to admit he was charmed. He said, “They’re doing an exceptional job out here, and I look forward to seeing them next year.”

Judy Hazelbaker of the Adams County Board of DD lined up the goat show. Many participants had given their goats the names of popular vocalists like Madonna, Cardi B, and Snoop Dogg. Charlie Adkins’ goat Gilbert proved to be most noisy and stubborn, and poor Charlie had to coax him along. Black asked, “Why is Gilbert the only one singing when we’ve got Snoop Dogg and Cardi B?”

Concluding, Judge Black commented, “I didn’t place them in any particular order.” At “A Day in the Ring”, everyone’s a winner. “They’re all having fun, which people must remember with the shows. It’s all meant to have fun. It started as something for fun, and it needs to continue that way.” He concluded, “I love coming out here – it never gets old.”