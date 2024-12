Larry A. King, 70 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his residence.

Larry was born on August 28, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late William and Pauline (Winkle) King. Larry worked in manufacturing. Larry is survived by a niece, Tracy.

Following Larry’s wishes, he is to be cremated.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.