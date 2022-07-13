By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

June 27- July 1 marked another week of firsts at West Union High School. First-year varsity girls basketball coach Shannon Runyan hosted her first Lady Dragons summer basketball camp, welcoming 31 young ladies for five days of basketball instruction and competition.

The camp stressed daily fundamental work in areas such as footwork, passing, ball handling, shooting and defense. There were also competitions held in Free Throw Shooting, Hot Shots, Two-Ball Layups and One-on-One, with a 3 on 3 league competition. Runyan was assisted in the camp by Lady Dragons JV coach Bernie Cropper.

“Overall I thought the camp went really well,” said Coach Runyan. “I was very pleased with the turnout, we had 31 campers in total. Throughout the week we worked on many different skills, keying in on proper shooting form as our biggest target area. We also held various competitions which turned out to be pretty close for the champion title in all of them. The campers and varsity players worked hard all week, allowing us to have a successful, fun-filled week of basketball camp. We look forward to doing it again next year!”

The campers on hand for he week included: Estelle Parks, Aubrianna Havens, Sophia Hall, Baylee Taylor, Brooke Taylor, Sawyer Hayslip, Savanna Riley, Emma Seitz, Ella Seitz, Eden Seitz, Clare Cox, Hallee Cox, Payton Grooms, Lyrric Hanson, Preslee Miller, Ally Fooce, Gracelyn Motil, Raeghan Rothwell, Addison Ayres, Kaydence Brewer, Piper Stapleton, Emma Grooms, Lauren Ellis, Kaylee Vogler, Violet Randolph, Jocelyn Hall, Madison White, Rylee Ferrell, Annabelle McIntosh, Caylee Crocker and Makaila Parker.

High School Lady Dragons who assisted: Ashlah Staten, Teslyn McClanahan, Payton Stapleton, Shelbi Weakley, Paige Tolle, Emmy Stapleton, Chesnee Ayres, Kaylee Hanson and Nina McCann.