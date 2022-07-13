A fantastic opening day!

Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Ready?” “Always,” responds Jason Hesler, Adams County Fair Board President. “Sunny all week,” says Liz Lafferty, Secretary, and they are off doing what Fair Board people do on the Fair’s opening day.

And so, it begins – the 131st Adams County Fair. The livestock are in their stalls, vendors and food trucks are open, derby preparations are in full force, contests have commenced, and the grandstand awaits the parade and royal court.

C103’s Don Bowles and Liz Lafferty do a great back and forth announcing floats, fire trucks, prominent figures, troops, clubs, and royalty. Lafferty reports, “Adams County turns 225 years old today. Happy Birthday, Adams County!” The crowd erupts in applause. Fair Grand Marshal Corbett Phipps and his sweet wife Carol are one of the first in the procession, followed by the County Commissioners joined by the Ohio State Fairs’ Queen, Maya Kidd. Maya’s later stage engagement with Bowles showcases her poise and charm, making her an ideal representative for Ohio State Fairs.

Judge Brett Spencer, his lovely bride Sherri and his band of bright yellow-wearing supporters enter the stands. Little Miss (5-year-old category) winner Reese Kirker sits on a float entitled “Keep Judge Spencer.” Earlier in the day, Reece tells the Defender, “Judge Spencer is a good man.” Barbara Moore switched gears mid-parade from Commissioner to Judge candidate and joined her crew of red-wearing supporters.

Little Miss Addy Mullen, crowned earlier in the day with Little Mr. Zane Schwallie, rides in the parade along with other tiny royalty court members, including 3-year-old Toddler winner Blakelee Liddell. Parade category winners were:

• Landmark – Lafferty Funeral Home

• Party of the Past – Holsinger Monument

• Present and Future – Barbara Moore

Youth 4-H Floats:

• First Place – Bentonville Buckeyes

• Second Place – West Fork Wonders

• Third Place – Liberty Classy Clovers

• Overall Best Youth Winner – Bentonville Buckeyes

Fire Engine – Byrd Township Decatur

The angelic voice of Marlana VanHoose opened the ceremonies with her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Jason Hesler welcomed attendees saying, “Thank you all for coming out. On behalf of the Adams County Fair Board and myself, we want to welcome everybody to the 131st Adams County Fair.” He also thanked Don Bowles and C103 for their contributions to the fair. The County Commissioners made introductions, and Barbara Moore read a proclamation celebrating Adams County’s 225th year, concluding with, “I hope you all enjoy the fair.”

Ohio State Representative Brian Baldridge announced, “I want to make an announcement – we are all excited. With my help in the House and Senator Terry Johnson’s help in the Senate, we were able for the 90th District to bring in about $2.1 million. There’s a project that I know is very important to our Adams County Fair, and that’s a small animal building. This barn will be for rabbits and poultry. With an application from the Senior Fair Board, we secured $250,000 for that project. I’m excited to announce a new poultry and rabbit barn here at the Adams County Fair – coming very soon.”

Lori Baldridge, Regional Liaison for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, welcomed everyone saying, “Welcome to the 131st Adams County Fair. You must be doing something right if you’ve had 131. The Secretary would like to commend all the people who worked very hard to put this in place and wish you all good luck – enjoy the fair.”

Teresa Lewis, Representative for Congressman Brad Wenstrup, shared the Congressman’s regards stating that he had sent a letter of appreciation to the Agricultural Society and Fair Board. She said, “The fairgrounds look great, Mr. Hesler. We want to wish everybody a safe and prosperous fair week and congratulate all the 4-Hers and FFA members.” Lewis presented a $250 check from Congressman Wenstrup to Ryan Shoemaker, President of the Junior Fair Board. She said, “Each year, Congressman Wenstrup donates money to the Junior Fair Boards in every county he represents. This donation is for a community service project that honors our veterans.”

Bowles said he wanted to add his two cents about the next award stating, “I don’t often do this. I cannot think of anyone more deserving than this year’s Adams County Outstanding Fair Supporter Award recipient. This gentleman works tirelessly for the Adams County Fair, 4-H community, youth, you name it – he does it!” Doug Gunther joined the praise, adding, “Every year, we name an Outstanding Fair Supporter, and it’s a hard thing to do because the community supports this fair. But it’s a great privilege to introduce Corbett Phipps.” Roger Rhonemus takes the microphone and inserts that he may get emotional. He reminisces about his history with Corbett. He shares they had a lot of fun. He stated, “I remember Mr. Phipps coming to look at my garden with the Old Blue 56 Ford. I got to ride in Corbett’s car from the garden back to the house.” An emotional Corbett Phipps graciously accepts his award, recognizing his love and appreciation for his wife, children, 4-H, and the Adams County community. “It’s been a great and glorious ride,” Corbett said leading the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to Adams County.

With Carol by Corbett’s side, Bowles asks if she has anything to add, and she states, “That car was mine.” The crowd gushes with laughter and applause.

Interviews of present and future royalty proceed. Bowles chats with Clark County Fair’s 2021 Queen, Kendall Spencer, Ohio State Fairs’ Queen from Butler County, Maya Kidd, and 2021 Adams County Royalty Matthew Swearingen and Madison Taylor. This year there were no kingship applications which initiates a pep talk from the 2021 King Swearingen to encourage other young men to apply in the future. He said, “All right, fellas listen up; being Fair King is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Bowles converses with the 2022 royal court queen hopefuls. The candidates are Kayleigh Thompson, Lauren Hoop, and Baylee Bellamy. They answer 4-H and fair life questions and one “special” question. After a short break, Bowles returns with the big announcement. The 2022 Fair Queen’s second runner-up is Kayleigh Thompson, the first runner-up is Baylee Bellamy, and the 2022 Fair Queen is Lauren Hoop.

Lauren is all smiles and inundated with folks wanting her picture. The Defender gets to briefly ask what the first thing on her agenda tomorrow will be. Lauren states, “Well, the first thing tomorrow, I have hog weigh-in.” Now – that’s funny! From a sparkly gown and tiara to the pig pen – only at the Fair!