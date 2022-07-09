Deep-fried deliciousness, sweet stickiness

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Are you ready for some deep-fried deliciousness? Last Sunday just happened to be National Fried Chicken Day which made me think of all things deep-fried, which caused me to consider the upcoming Adams County Fair. As the comic Maxine states, “The fair is where the four food groups are fried, deep-fried, sugared, and on-a- stick.” Since I’ll spend most of my next week at the fair, dietary balance will be crucial. But the thought of the crispy delights like elephant ears, giant turkey legs, deep-fried twinkies, and Oreos assures me this won’t be an excellent week for calculating weight watcher points.

Of course, sweet stickiness skips the fryer. Cotton candy, candy and caramel apples, snow cones, kettle corn, and fresh-squeezed lemonade are sure to increase blood glucose. Mayoclinic.org states, “Fair food booths are famous for deep-frying most anything — even butter —, and it’s not unusual for a single serving to hit 500 or even 1,000 calories with dozens of grams of fat.” So how does one enjoy Fair cuisine without overindulging? Here are some of Dr. Hensrud’s suggestions:

• Give yourself a good start and eat something healthy before you go to the fair

• Work off the extra calories through walking — easy to do at the fair

• Add an extra workout or two next week

• Plan and know in advance how much you are willing to overindulge

• Split portions of food with family or friends

• Go for quality and new tastes instead of quantity.

• When you’re full, stop eating

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and aid the digestive process

• Avoid too many deep-fried foods

• Don’t panic if you overindulge. Return to your regular eating routine the following day

Alas, I must face the fact that the food fare at the county fair isn’t the healthiest. I may have to forgo the fried chicken in a waffle cone, but I won’t deny myself every festival treat. After all, fairs and food bring people together and together is a great place to be. Bon appetit!