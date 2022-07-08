Virginia “Jenny” Helen Daniels, age 89 years, of New Castle, Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born May 4, 1933 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Stanley and Lula (Walker) Gill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roscoe Daniels and two brothers, Bus and Dude Gill.

Survivors include two sons, Russell Daniels and Donna of West Union and Mark Daniels and Laura of New Castle, Indiana; one sister, Dorothy Sininger of West Union; five grandchildren, Jason Daniels and Geni, Josh Daniels, Katie Brewer and Brad, Leah Daniels, and Phillip Daniels; and four great grandchildren, August Daniels, Ryker Daniels, Carolina Brewer and Eloise Brewer.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon – 1 p.m.