By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Becky Reed of the Adams County Historical Society (Genealogy Department) needed some shredding done, so she called Venture Productions. That meeting led to a conversation about genealogy. She discovered that some people participating in the Venture program were interested in delving into their family tree.

T.J. McClellan is a history buff who had already started a book about his family. He, along with Chester (Junior) Crawford Jr., Naman Stapleton, Caleb Hosteter, Keith Huffman, and their direct service providers Melissa Stamper and Jim Parker, began their journey into genealogy. The group separated into two, making it easier for Reed and Ethel Chambers, also of the Historical Society, to assist in research. Reed designed color-coded binders for each member. They meet at the Historical Society every other Wednesday. Reed said, “It shows them every page and every person and tells how they are related to them.”

Junior Crawford, who is 78 and visually impaired, wanted to know more about the Crawford family. He has an Uncle Leffle Crawford who lives in Alabama and is only three years Junior’s senior. His uncle was named after a friend his Dad had made while in the service in Germany. Upon his Dad’s return, he requested his baby brother be named Leffle. Junior connected Reed with Uncle Leffle, and with Leffle’s help, she could fill in plenty of blanks on his family tree. Crawford hopes to have a book completed to send to his uncle for Christmas. Stamper explains that Crawford comes to Venture solely to participate in the genealogy activity. Reed states, “Junior, we love having you here; you are such a joy.” McClellan echoes, “Yes, it is. It’s a joy to see old Junior come in.”

McClellan loves pictures. He wanted to add to his book and learn more about his mother’s family, the Lunsfords. Stamper shared, “Becky has really gotten him into some extra stuff that he didn’t know. He loves this – like big-time loves this.”

Stamper also researched her lineage and discovered that she and Reed are cousins. She shares some pictures of ancestors who looked none too happy in their photographs. Reed explains, “They were told never smile for the camera because it’s hard to hold a smile, and the exposure time was so long – it would blur.”

Caleb Hosteter was able to present his genealogy book to his stepfather for Father’s Day, and he communicated that the gift was well-received. Hosteter is busy drawing a picture for his book. Parker explains, “He did one with Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia where his family is from, and he had a tree going across it with the branches spreading out to each state.”

Naman Stapleton goes through his book with me page by page. He reads each name and tells me a bit of history as I follow along. At the end of his presentation, he said, “I want to introduce you to my cousin here.” And he nods at Jim as they have discovered that they, too, are family. Stapleton notes, “I didn’t know I had such a big family. I enjoy it. I’m embracing the history of my family.” He also shows off his jewelry and tells me the story behind each piece.

Huffman is at camp during the session today, but the group agrees that he loves genealogy. Reed shares, “Keith has a memory. He memorizes all of Naman’s family so he can tell me about Naman’s family.” Stamper adds, “You can ask him questions like if there’s a birthday. He knows everyone’s birthday.” Reed explained that Huffman worked on his genealogy with his grandma until she passed away about a month ago. She stated, “She was really helping him on the project, but he still comes in and plugs right along.”

Parker shares, “Out of everything I schedule for these guys, the two top things on their weekly schedule are golf and genealogy. It’s hard-pressed to say which one they like better – they’re equally excited about both.”

It’s been a pleasure spending time with these lovely folks. Reed concluded, “They love coming in, the interaction, and they get so excited.”

Find out more about your history and genealogy during a statewide event called “Ohio Open Doors” that the Adams County Historical Society will be involved with on September 17. Chambers stated, “Anybody can come in, and the historical and genealogy societies will both be involved.”