Last week we shared concerning Della Shelby who played in her family’s band. Above is a picture of the band circa 1910. Shelby’s Coronet Band on the porch of Dr. E.M. Gaston home in Tranquility. Seated left to right: Dennis Seaton, Wm Shelby, Ollie McCreight, Edward Peterson, Maggie Shelby. Standing left to right: Vernon McCreight, Jimmie Williams, John Shelby, Ora McCreight, Luther Campbell, Oscar McCullough, Blanch Montgomery, Harve Peterson, Frank Wasson, Della Shelby, Harry McCreight.

Chapter 29- Part 3

The time is circa 1904-1905 and the Russians and Japanese are at war. This was a brief conflict which began with disputes over influence and territory in south-east Asia, sparked by competition between Russian imperialism and Japanese expansion. The conflict ended with an embarrassing defeat for Russia that exposed significant military, economic and administrative problems in the Russian regime. On the “The Ridge” we find many of the families including the McCoy family following the progress of the war with great interest. However, as you will see, little Lena discovers her own unique way to follow the progress of the war. Let us now join Lena as she develops her own ideas on how to determine who will win this war.

Following the progress of the war on the map held little interest for me, but I got a bright idea all my own as I looked through the “Shumway Seed Catalog.” There I found two varieties of cucumber seeds that interested me. One was called Russian cucumbers, the other Japanese cucumbers, and I asked mother to get me a pocket of each for my small garden.

Though mother saved her own seeds, there were always some few things she ordered each year from this seed catalog. She did not think it necessary to spend a whole dime for these when she had saved her own cucumber seeds, but I pleaded and she ordered them for me.

I planted the Japanese seeds on one side of my garden and the Russian ones on the other. In between I planted radishes, beans, lettuce and so forth. Each in between plant represented some strategic point in the current war as I saw the places pointed out on our map.

I announced daily who were farthest advanced toward the others’ territory according to the positions reached by the vines of their respective representatives in my garden. Of course, my news from the “front” was always in advance of what reached us by the daily paper.

Ellis and I, until now, had always joined in playing all of our games. This one was either more nonsensical than past ones or he was suddenly growing up. At any rate he did not pretend to believe my bulletining on the war.

Father gave us both a new thought when he remarked that my cucumbers would probably settle the war just as permanently as the Japs and Russians would with their guns.

One day Ellis and I came in from the field to find a stranger’s horse and buggy at our hitching post. When we neared the living room, we heard the musical strains of “Home Sweet Home,” but it did not sound like an organ, which of course was our first thought.

A Zither salesman was sitting beside the center table on which rested one of his instruments. Aunt Lou was listening with a rapturous look on her face as the Zither salesman picked the strings.

We advanced into the room far enough to get a good view. Slipped under the strings was a cardboard chart with numbers. It was so simple that anyone could play, the salesman said.

Aunt Lou bought the Zither and we now had music a little less canned than the nine pieces on our littler roller organ. We enjoyed the new variety of music but it did not bring the satisfaction we anticipated in the realization of owning an organ, so we resumed our daydreams.

Note: If you remember Lois Ann or Aunt Lou was Victoria “Tori’s” sister, who had been deemed too frail and sickly to ever grow to adulthood. As a young lady (circa 1874) she had gone to West Union to work as milliner and met a young man by the name of Charlie Adamson who had proceeded to court her. While living in West Union, she and Charlie would take long walks on Sunday afternoon to get a cool drink and carry a bucket of water back home from Rock Springs at the edge of town. (Located today on your right as you traveled north on State Route 247 just as you are entering West Union.) Charlie, had been labeled by her church elders as one of those shouting Methodists and thus the relationship was highly discouraged. What happened to young Charlie

Adamson? In 1870 it seems he had been working on the Gaston family farm near Tranquility. Not sure after that but it looks like he remained single, farmed and died in 1916. Lois, with her supposed fragility, never marries but proved them all wrong by not only reaching adulthood but manages to outlive most of the nay sayers by reaching the ripe old age of 79, dying in October of 1930.