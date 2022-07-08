The book of Hebrews is such a beautiful account of salvation. It gives such a thorough account of what it meant for Jesus to become flesh, conquer temptation, defat death, and ascend to take His honored place, and to demonstrate His faithful and continual advocating for us.

On January 7, 2017 I penned this short summary of Hebrews in the small space following the close of the chapter in my Bible.

“God loved us too much to leave us without a way to Him. Jesus, knowing all the Father does, humbled Himself and submitted to His plan. Because Jesus was perfect and blameless, we are made righteous through His atoning sacrifice. Jesus’ most painful experience made Him perfect forever, and He sits at the right hand of God interceding for us! Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, God. And thank you, Holy Spirit, who reminds us of this truth.”

Hebrews is a technical book containing the complex truths of faith and salvation, but the progression is logical and truth glorious. Hebrews chapter one establishes Jesus’ supremacy as Son of God, as a man in full humanity, as a perfect sacrifice, and as a worthy and superior High Priest.

“In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe. The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven. So he became as much superior to the angels as the name he has inherited is superior to theirs.” Hebrews 1:1-4

Not only does the author lay out the truth of salvation, but he also encourages the reader in proper behavior. He gives some practical advice on behavior but doesn’t spend all of his text repeating Christ-honoring principles these readers would have heard already. Instead, the author reminds his readers of the goodness of the Father and the Son and how through the Holy Spirit they can live a pleasing life. To live a life that glorifies God isn’t actually an overly difficult task, but as flawed beings we overcomplicate things.

“ Therefore, brothers and sisters, since we have confidence to enter the Most Holy Place by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way opened for us through the curtain, that is, his body, and since we have a great priest over the house of God, let us draw near to God with a sincere heart and with the full assurance that faith brings, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and having our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the

habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10”19-25

Hebrews begins to close with reminders of heroes of the faith or reminders of faith in action. These reminders weren’t added with no purpose in mind. They were written to encourage the readers to stand strong no matter the journey ahead. This technique is a call to action which means by reminding readers of stories they’ve heard, they too can live lives of big faith. Dangers can’t hold them back, fear, disappointment, time in waiting, nothing can break them when they know the faithfulness of God, the life and love of Jesus, and the power of the Holy Spirit.

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.” Hebrews 12:1-3

One day we will spend eternity with the Father, the Son, and those who have gone before us. What a humbling reminder the book of Hebrews is. What a joy it is to know Jesus and the plan of the Father. What a privilege it is to share this good news through the prompting of the Spirit. What gift this life is. And what a reunion it will be one day.