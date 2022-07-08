News Release

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2021/22. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

ADAMS COUNTY

Named to the President’s List: Peebles: Alan McCoy, Darby Mills, Emmilee Nichols, Cory Reed, Avery Storer, Brian Zinser. Seaman: Carson Britt, Louisa Roe, Alexander Shupert, Erin Simpkins. West Union: Avery Condon, Leila Hirsch, Miranda Tumbleson. Winchester: Kaitlynn Crabtree, Laura Hesler, Sierra Kendall, Brooke Robinson.

Named to the Dean’s List: Manchester: Brayden Young. Peebles: Lydia Phipps. Seaman: Cameron Campbell, Thomas Staggs, Tracy Stern, Allyson Williams. West Union: Rebecca Hardymon, Raevin Mitchell, Aden Weeks. Winchester: Kelsey Cornette, Sydney Figgins, Malaki Renchen.