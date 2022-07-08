By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Kristy Watters’s name is synonymous with Adams County 4-H and the Junior Fair Board. I caught up with her during the pre-judging on non-livestock projects at West Union Elementary School. She was still smiling through the hustle; I took that as a good sign.

Watters says, “We started this in March, and I have worked every weekend and lots of evenings. It’s just what we do. There are lots of pieces leading up to the Fair.” Many of the children present today show livestock and non-livestock at the fair. Watters explains that many retired 4-H educators and other county extension educators help with the pre-judging process. She reciprocates and serves as a judge for other counties as needed. She said, “Luckily, most other fairs are later than ours.”

Ribbons will be presented at the grandstand on Wednesday afternoon at the fair. Watters shared, “We’re making a bigger deal about it because they’ve put a lot of work into these projects.” Winners in the county can compete in the Ohio State Fair. Watters continued, “It’s a big deal to win. They put in several months of work. Everybody has a project book that they have spent months filling out.”

Watters expects to be engulfed in fair for the next couple of weeks. She stated, “After we get pre-judging done, we breathe a sigh of relief.” Libby Scott, OSU Extension 4-H intern, was instrumental in organizing the pre-judging day. Watters shared, “It is a lifesaver during this time of the year.” Watters is not only busy with fair preparations but has also attended three weeks of camp since the school year ended.

There are hundreds of areas that 4-H members can focus on for projects. Some I observed today were cooking, trapping muskrats in Ohio, pet rabbit project, 4-H pet pals project, gun safety, cake decorating, and scrapbooking. The curriculum is primarily a statewide effort, with Ohio’s 4-H curriculum key in leading the way across the nation. Adams County has about 550 kids in 4-H, and Watters reports that around 300 engage in non-livestock projects.

Junior Fair Board President Ryan Shoemaker ran back and forth all morning but took a few minutes to sit and talk. Shoemaker is president of the Country Crew 4-H Club, president of the FFA chapter, and a recent graduate of CTC. He also serves on the Junior Fair Board.

Shoemaker plans to continue farming in the future and currently works on the farm with his Dad and works on a horse farm.

Shoemaker is crazy busy today trying to ensure the judging is efficient. He will stay at the Fair all week. He shares, “I’m normally there until late and early in the morning to feed and milk all of my animals.” He will be showing dairy cattle, dairy goats, feeder calves, hay, woodworking, and concrete projects. His favorite part of the fair is attending the shows and seeing how everything comes together. “When the kids are really happy when they win their class – I think that’s probably the best part,” Shoemaker concluded.

Watters was still smiling when I left as more and more kids entered the building carrying their various projects. She said, “We are proud of our fair. I’m proud of our kids; our kids can compete with any kids in the state.”