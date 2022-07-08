By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Please note that the Adams County Senior Citizens office will be closed on July 6 due to the parking lot being paved. Homecare and Transportation will still be operating as normal.

The Adams County Fair starts next week and we would like to remind Seniors, Military Service Men and Women in uniform and Veterans that it is their day to get in free. The date will be Tuesday, July 12 during the Health & Wellness Day.

Nice events have been planned for seniors both inside the administration building and outdoors; including Walk-With-A-Doc, Liberty Band performance, Mock-tails, a D.J., senior related services vendors and a surprise in the afternoon. You don’t want to miss it!

Fun Bingo normally scheduled on July 12 at the Senior Center will be cancelled.

From Steady-U Ohio: Keep your festival trip festive and safe. From bratwurst, to sweet corn, to folk music, to antique farm machinery, Ohio has a festival to celebrate each of these and more. Along with the state’s world-class zoos and amusement parks, local fairs and festivals are fun getaways and great places to get some exercise, which is important to help prevent falls in your day-to-day life. But outdoor events and attractions do present some unique falls risks. Planning ahead can help.

• Check the event website for advice on avoiding crowds and long lines, as well as maps, parking information and other tools to plan your visit.

• Most venues welcome guests with wheelchairs and motorized mobility scooters and may offer on-site rentals. Call ahead to check availability.

• Bring any necessary medications with you in a sealed, waterproof container.

• Wear comfortable shoes and light-colored, lightweight, all-cotton clothing.

• Wear sunglasses with UV protection and consider a hat with a brim to avoid glare. Wear sunscreen on any exposed skin.

• Drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages. Watch for signs of dehydration and heat-related illness, such as muscle cramps, light-headedness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, flushed or clammy skin and disorientation. Seek cool environments and medical attention if you or someone in your group experiences symptoms.

A Tidbit – Senior Citizens Are Not As Frail As You Think! A fact that seniors want younger generations to know is that they are not as fragile as some may think.

Older adults are more active than ever before. From daily walks, laps in the pool and 5-mile hikes, your grandparents are likely putting younger generations to shame. Americans are living longer, and seniors want to take care of their health and be active for as long as possible.

Older adults are living independently well into their seventies and eighties, and are capable of doing as much (if not more) than middle-aged populations. “Frail and Incompetent” – This stereotype is busted!

Summer Cooling Program has begun! Please contact ABCAP in Winchester for guidelines and other information at 1-800-233-7891. To schedule an appointment, please contact the toll-free automated number at 1-567-268-1009.

Just A Thought: “Seek the wisdom of the ages, but look at the world through the eyes of a child.” ~Ron Wild