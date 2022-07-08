“The move was just across the street”

By Sherry Larson

The People’s Defender

Who would have thought a move across the street would be so complicated?

Holsinger Monument and Rock Engraving has been in business for 10 years. When owners Alan and Patty Holsinger discovered that the building they had been in for the last eight years was sold and would need to move locations, they assumed it would be a relatively straightforward process – a hop, skip, and a jump across the road. Easy was not the case!

The Holsingers found out that the building sold in May of last year. Their new building arrived in July of 2021. It took 11 months to get the compliance through the state of Ohio. Patty said, “It was all new to us. We had no clue what we were doing.” From changing out the front door three times, installing a handicap bathroom, hiring an engineer and state-certified plumbers and electricians, and taking the building on and off the foundation to pour more footers, there were processes and costs for which they hadn’t planned. The Holsingers almost called it quits. Patty shares, “Our nerves could hardly handle it – financially, emotionally, and physically.”

Now that they’ve settled in the new building (directly across from the old one), Patty says, “We like it here. It’s nice and new; everybody comments on it and how welcoming it is.” The office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – to 1 p.m. They also are open by appointment. Besides monument and rock engraving, Holsinger’s offers grave vases, fingerprint jewelry, and other grave accessories. They plan on adding some Adams County souvenirs for purchase. Dry-cleaning services run through their business and are picked up and dropped off on Tuesdays.

Serving grieving individuals is a delicate business, and Patty recognizes the sensitivity required in this business. She has learned the importance of listening and the magnitude and meaning behind each monument.

Alan and Patty think it’s significant to buy local. Patty said, “Everything we do, we try to buy local.” She notes, “We had so much support from the community, friends, and family. I would post whenever something passed inspection.”

The Holsingers held a successful grand opening on July 2, featuring vendors and live music. They know the struggle is real and are pleased to have persevered. Patty shared, “Al and I have been through it. It’s been rough, and there have been a lot of tears. It was a lot – it was an experience.” And – the move was just across the street.