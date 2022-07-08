“Beside every good man is a good woman.”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

There is something about Corbett Phipps that makes one want to pull up a chair and listen. He’s an animated storyteller, a teacher, a life-long resident of Adams County, and the 2022 Outstanding Fair Supporter and Parade Grand Marshal.

I had the privilege of sitting with Corbett and his lovely, multi-talented wife Carol and discussing their journey and the impact 4-H and agriculture made in their lives. Corbett says (not behind but), “Beside every good man is a good woman.” He began our talk by saying, “I want to say this. If it wasn’t for her (nodding to Carol) and this (pointing to his 4-H shirt), we wouldn’t be here today.” Corbett shares the story of growing up poor and sickly. In high school, his Dad signed him up for a 4-H camp. He laughs, “I told him, ‘I don’t want to go to 4-H camp.’” His Dad replied, “Well, I’ve already done paid for it.” So, Corbett went camping – and he enjoyed it! The following year he signed up to be a camp counselor, which opened other doors. He looks at Carol and shares, “Some doors she pushed me through, some drug me through, but she went through beside me.”

Carol clarifies these were other doors and not 4-H and explains, “We got married in 1970; we were both 20. We had $200 and were as happy as I don’t know what.” They both worked, and Corbett had transferred from Ohio State to Tri-County Community College. He joined the National Guard in Manchester and received an Associate Degree in Business through UC at Tri-County. He later continued his education at Ohio State while Carol worked as a pharmacy technician in Adams County. After graduation, Corbett taught for two years at Peebles and then went to the new Vocational School to teach Agriculture.

Corbett and Carol lived in downtown West Union for many years, but when their son Ryan was born in 1980, they thought, as Corbett put it, “They needed to get out in the country where he can get snakes and frogs and things that we did as kids.” And then they had their daughter, born three months premature, in 1983. Carol adds, “He was still teaching, in the guard, and I was working full-time.” Baby Rachel was in the hospital in Cincinnati for three months. Carol smiles and says, “We’ve been blessed.” They decided to move to the country and purchased Dorothy Paul’s farm. It wasn’t an easy way of life, but to hear the Phipps talk and laugh, one is confident it has been filled with love and joy.

Corbett shares the story of his first trip to the fair in 1957. He stated, “My first grade teacher had us do a piece of artwork, and then she displayed it at the county fair. There on the wall was my picture. So, Grandma and I caught the Greyhound bus in Blue Creek, rode to West Union, walked over to the fairgrounds, and did our full day.”

In 1962 a barbeque fundraiser started with proceeds going to the fair for junior fair improvements. Today, Corbett heads up the barbeque, which is held in September. He said, “It’s a monumental exercise that is now on autopilot. Everybody knows what to do.” Last year they fed 1,908 people in 2.5 hours. Corbett shared, “In the last three or four years, it’s grown by leaps and bounds, so we did 1250 lbs. last year.”

Corbett has spent many years volunteering for the 4-H and working with the youth in Adams County. Many know him for his cowboy hat and nickname, “Big P.” Before Adams County OSU Extension educator and 4-H Youth Developer Kristy Watters, Corbett wore many hats at the fair. There was a time when he even ran the fair. He has been a 4-H advisor for 20 out of the last 45 years. He’s been with the East Tiffin and Aggies for at least 10 years and still substitutes for teachers.

You can see Corbett at the fair this year, where his club will be running the food booth beside the Show Arena on Monday. He’ll also be judging the open class senior division cakes. The Phipps’ grandson will be showing rockets at 4-H for the first time this year. Corbett said, “He’s not nearly as excited about this as his Daddy and me.” Their granddaughter, Lexi, is into gardening and has done a great job cultivating for Grandma and Grandpa on their farm.

Corbett likes getting things done – Carol gets things done quietly. She describes, “He’s right in the front, and I’m more in the back.” Corbett stated, “When you get something done – you look for something else to do. I like being in charge – making things happen.”