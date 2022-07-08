By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Inclusion matters! The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Adams County 4-H are partnering again this year at the Adams County Fair to present “A Day in the Ring.”On July 11 at 3p.m. in the Show Arena, participants will gather with the 4-H mentors to show their goats or rabbits.

Earlier in the summer, the Board of DD held an initial “Meet and Greet” cookout, and participants paired with their 4-H mentors. They have two work sessions to learn the animal’s name and proper care techniques and exhibit it in the show ring. June 28 was the second work session, and members worked with the Superintendent of Adams County Board of DD, Liz Lafferty, and Dalton Black, learning how to set the animals up for judging, where to stand, and what to wear on show day. Lafferty stated, “Tonight we are getting our classes together, who will be with what mentor, and then we will go through the show.”

The 2022 Day in the Ring has tripled since its onset, and nearly 24 individuals will show this year. There were loads of smiles and giggles as the excitement for show day built. The Day in the Ring proves to be an excellent opportunity for individuals with disabilities to participate in the show ring successfully. 4-H mentors learn the importance of inclusion by applying their animal showing skills to assist children and adults with developmental disabilities. Partnering and promoting success for others – what a great way to spend a day in the ring.