“Adams County Fair is unmatched in the state.”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Madison Taylor and Matthew Swearingen were the 2021 Fair Queen and King and familiar names in Adams County. A panel of judges chose them to reign at last year’s Fair. Taylor is a West Union High School graduate, and Swearingen graduated from Manchester High School.

Fair royalty attends the fair daily and interacts with attendees, especially the youth. They were crowned on the first day of the Fair last year and spent the remainder of the week attending shows, handing out ribbons, and smiling for photos.

Taylor explains, “On the last day of the fair, we take pictures with buyers. We’re like the face of the fair from the Junior Fair side.” Swearingen added, “I enjoyed handing out ribbons, awards, and celebrating the winning.” He also liked giving tours to royalty visitors from other county fairs.

Following the Adams County Fair, the King and Queen attend other county fairs representing their home county. Taylor attended approximately 20 different fairs last year. She shared, “We go and represent Adams County and invite other queens and other members of royalty to our fair next year. That’s what I did most of the last summer.”

In January, the county fair queens compete in the Ohio Fair Managers’ Queen Contest. The competition at the Columbus Convention Center includes a two to three day pageant with interviews and evening wear. Taylor said, “It was a good experience and something different than I’d ever done. I’d never done pageants, and I met many new people.”

Taylor and Swearingen have gone to some fairs together and travel to some on their own. Swearingen shared he visited four county fairs in one day last year: Ottawa, Crawford, Franklin, and Warren.

Taylor will be attending Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati this fall. She is majoring in Art Education and plans on teaching high school art. She has received many college scholarships and stated, “I’m very, very fortunate this year.” Swearingen is headed to Ohio State University to study Aviation. He said, “I want to become a commercial airplane pilot.”

Taylor and Swearingen will be riding in the Fair parade on Sunday, July 10, and will have a booth at the Fair with pictures of this year’s royal journey. Taylor, who almost didn’t apply for the queenship, said, “I got talked into it, and it has been the best year of my life. I would encourage any other girls around my age to do it. It really has been one of the greatest experiences. I’ve met many new people and made many great connections.”

Of his kingship, Swearingen said, “It blew my expectations out of the water.” He reveled in all the Fair tours outside of the Adams County Fair. His appreciation for the Adams County Fair grew deeper. He concluded, “Adams County Fair is unmatched in the state in the hard work and dedication of the members and volunteers who make the Fair possible.”