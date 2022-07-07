10-run first inning fuels 15-14 win over Peebles

West Union’s Blake grooms (1) is safe on this play at the plate as the ball eludes Peebles catcher Colyn Sims in action from the June 28 SHYL 14U Tournament title contest. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

West Union’s Braylon Rickett fires a pitch to the plate in the first inning of the Dragons’ 15-14 win over Peebles in the SHYL 14U Tournament championship game on June 28. Rickett was the winning pitcher and also added an opposite field home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Peebles leadoff hitter took this pitch right in the back in the third inning of the SHYL 14U Tournament championship game, played on June 28 at the West Union Rec Park. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The West Union Rec Park was the site on Tuesday, June 28 for the Southern Hills Youth League 14U baseball Tournament championship game, matching up two teams from Adams County, West Union and Peebles. It was a perfect night for baseball and that was a good thing as this one took awhile with a lot of twists and turns. After the two teams combined for 13 runs in the first inning, there were only two more half innings where runs weren’t scored. As it turned out the contest came down to the last out with West Union hanging on for dear life and holding on for a 15-14 victory.

With right hander Braylon Rickett getting the starting nod for West Union, the Peebles offense wasted no time, putting up three runs in the top of the first. Connor Gross led off, reaching on an error, and came home on an RBI single by Chase Shoemaker. Colyn Sims walked and after a strikeout, Caden Spires reached when his pop fly was misplayed by Rickett. With the bases loaded, Wyatt Stepp grounded a single between first and second to plate Shoemaker and Sims and give the Indians an early 3-0 advantage.

How do you answer your opponent getting a three-spot to begin the game? Well the Dragons had the answer to that, and in a big way. West Union sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the first, and 10 of them crossed the plate. the Dragons took advantage of the wildness of Peebles starter Josh McClary, who seemed to struggle with getting comfortable on the portable pitching mound, and issued eight walks in the opening frame, all of whom crossed the plate. A run scored when Nate Fooce reached on a fielder’s choice and two more came across when Colton Adams reached on an error and another when Jentezen Dryden reached on a dropped third strike.

Bases loaded free passes to Bryson Francis and Tanner Rolfe forced two home and two more scored when a fly ball off the bat of Carson Inman was erred in the outfield. When the dust had cleared, literally, the Dragons had turned a three-run deficit into a 10-3 lead.

Peebles got three of those runs back in the top of the second, taking advantage of a pair of West Union errors and getting an RBI ground out from McClary to make it 10-6.

After the rough first inning, McClary settled down and retired the Dragons in order in the bottom of the second and his offense sliced two more runs off the West Union lead in the top of the third. Brodie Smith was hit by a pitch, followed by a walk to Liam Shoemaker. One out later, a Chase Shoemaker two-base hit scored both runners to cut the West Union lead to 10-8.

In the bottom of the third, the Dragons matched those two Peebles scores. Blake Grooms walked and later scored after a Carson Walker ground out that resulted in a wild throw to the plate. Tanner Rolfe singled with two outs, stole second and third, then coasted home on a base hit by Traevyn Hilderbrand that made it 12-8.

The scoring parade continued in the top of the fourth when Peebles got a lead off double from McClary who came home on on a run-scoring single up the middle by Caden Spires. In the bottom half of that same inning, the Dragons also plated a single run with Chase Shoemaker on in relief for the Indians. With one out, Fooce drew a base on balls with McClary still on the mound. When Shoemaker was called on, he plunked the first two batters he faced, Adams and Dryden, then after striking out Grooms, issued a bases loaded walk to Walker to force home a run to extend the West Union lead to 13-9.

Hilderbrand was called on in relief for the Dragons for the top of the fifth and the Indians got to him for one run on an RBI single by Gross. West Union went scoreless in their half of the fifth and the Peebles offense drew one run closer in the top of the sixth when McClary doubled for the second consecutive at-bat and scored on an infield hit by Spires to make it 13-11.

The Dragons answered in a big way in the bottom of the sixth when Rickett led off with an opposite field home run over the right field fence and one out later Adams doubled to deep center and came home on a run-scoring ground out by Dryden, stretching West Union’s lead to 15-11.

With three more outs and now trailing by four, the Indians made thing interesting in the top of the seventh. Gross led off with a single and moved around to third on a double to left by Chase Shoemaker. A sacrifice fly to center by Sims brought Gross home and a base hit by McClary drove home Shoemaker. A ground out by Spires drive home the third run of the inning but Hilderbrand was able to retire Stepp on a comebacker to the mound and the Peebles rally fell just shirt, West Union hanging on to claim the SHYL Tournament title with the exciting 15-14 triumph.

With the win, the West Union squad completed their season with an impressive 11-1 record.