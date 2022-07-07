Sapokni Ona Whitefeather, previously known as Linda Moore, 74 years of age, of Clarksville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Sapokni Ona was born in San Bernardino, California, on May 20, 1948, the daughter of the late Ralph and Ann (Simmental) Mish. Sapokni Ona was preceded in death by her parents, and by a sister, Patricia “Patty” Walsh.

Sapokni Ona is survived by her son, Reggie (Angie) Meadows of Winchester; and daughters, Lisa (Greg) Mullen of Wilmington and Mona Meadows of Wilmington; as well as a brother, Albert Mish of Dayton; and two sisters, Kathy Kothman of California and Maureen Cummins of Dayton. Sapokni Ona will be missed by her five grandchildren, Regina, Adam, Justin, Dylan, and Ethan; and her five great-grandchildren, Claire, Josie, Logan, Carlee, and Addy; and her three step great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.