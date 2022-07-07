Singleton puppy syndrome

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Life inspires art – so it’s no wonder I find myself moved by day-to-day occurrences.

A week ago, an x-ray confirmed that our Red Fox Labrador was carrying one lone puppy called a singleton. We discovered that it’s rare (especially with a lab) but happens. Coupled with the possible upcoming challenges we’d researched, we learned that our sweet Nelli girl might be unable to deliver her lone puppy alone. One puppy doesn’t have others to push the way, and a sole puppy tends to be on the larger side. Still, last weekend, we hoped and took turns sleeping by Nelli’s side, taking her temperature, and ensuring that the little booger inside was still moving around. Alas, Tuesday morning came, and still no puppy, so we drove to Cincinnati.

Seconds after we arrived at the clinic, a storm came on, and the electricity went out. It was comedic as traumatic wheeling the ultrasound machine to the truck in the pouring rain and plugging it into the truck outlet. While standing under umbrellas, the vet and vet tech determined the puppy’s heartbeat and viability, concluding that a C-section was necessary to provide a safe delivery. And yet – no electricity.

I found myself praying to let there be light so Nelli wouldn’t suffer, and the puppy would be saved. An hour and a half later, the power was restored, and another hour after, a big red fox lab male puppy was delivered safe and sound. I am happy to report that mommy and baby are doing well, and the owners (especially hubby, Kirk – are exhausted).

Singleton puppies come with trials beyond birth, referred to as singleton puppy syndrome. The precious little creature we are cuddling close is destined to develop into a dominant dog if we aren’t careful and vigilant in our approach. AKC.org states, “The singleton will always be the only being in his or her universe unless he or she is fortunate enough to join a foster litter.” The puppy must learn pack behavior, socializing with other dogs, and pecking order. Thewildest.com says singletons “Often lack proper bite inhibition… and need their littermates’ feedback to learn to control the pressure they exert with their mouths.”

From conception, the singleton has been a loner and never pushed or piled on by another puppy. AKC suggests using stuffed animals to surround your puppy during nursing. They advise immediately becoming the “boss” and training with the appropriate intrusion. This training is vital for the puppy to learn social tension, impulse control, and touch sensitivity.

Excluding training tasks and a few sleepless nights ahead, we are naturally enamored with this “Red Solo Pup.” He honestly does fill us up with all the warm furry feels.