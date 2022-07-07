Michael “Jake” Shivener was born October 5, 1953 and passed away July 6, 2022. A free spirit, free thinker, and a talented musician, Jake lived life on his own terms. Some might call him reckless and self-destructive, but he lived recklessly and self destructively for 50 plus years. Some might call that impressive.

He stuck to his convictions and was comfortable in his own skin. He didn’t like to argue and he forgave quickly. He was friendly, easy-going and had a great sense of humor. He could be seen in conversation with anyone, from Adams County’s highest-ranking officials to its most common of commoners. A legend of the local music scene, he was also known as a skilled pipe welder. He will be thought of often and fondly and he will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Shivener, and his parents William and Eldiva Shivener. He is survived by his daughter Lauren Shivener of Manchester; two sons, Michael Shivener Jr. of Maysville and Jared Shivener of Manchester; andthree grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.