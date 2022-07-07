By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Manchester Veterans Club will host their fourth annual Cruise-In on Saturday, July 9. Registration runs from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with awards at 2 p.m. The first 20 vehicles registered will receive a dash plaque.

There is a $10 entry fee with Top 15 plaques Early to 1997 plus Top 5 Plaques from 1998 to Date. One Veterans Choice award will also be given out.

Music for the event will be provided by Turnt Up Entertainment.

For more information, contact (937) 594-1781 or call the Club at (937) 549-3300.

The Veterans Club is located at 211 Pearl Street in Manchester.