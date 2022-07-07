He’s “homegrown – down to the bone country”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Kade Bradley, he’s “homegrown – down to the bone country.” And he is the opening act for Little Texas at the Adams County Fair on July 12 at 7 p.m.

At age 21, Kade is relatively new to the country music stage, but he’s not new to the country or the stage. A Manchester native, Kade started playing drums in the church band at age 6. He taught himself how to play guitar around age 17. He said, “One night, I was hanging out with my Dad, and I thought by the end of tonight, I’m going to play a song. So, I looked up a guy on YouTube. The first song I learned was Jamie Johnson’s ‘In Color.’” Kade said the guitar came easy to him and led to playing more songs.

Kade and his buddy, Jachin Irwin, began playing gigs. They mainly covered songs. Then one day, Kade sat down with his Aunt Rachel and wrote a chorus. He said, “We sat down and ended up writing a song called ‘Be Alright.’ I went around the block and sang it to family, the neighbors, and other friends. They said, ‘Oh, that’s really good!’”

Kade and his aunt continued writing songs. When he was getting ready to graduate high school, Kade wrote a song called “Good Old Days.” He starts singing the opening line, “I wish I could go back to my senior year – thinking man, I’d like to get out of here.”

Kade’s first “a-ha” moment happened when he was 18 during a Luke Combs concert. Combs said in the middle of a set, “I’m getting ready to turn 30 years old. I don’t regret anything about this business, no matter what people say about fame, except for one thing – I didn’t do it soon enough. So, if there’s anybody in the crowd on a journey like mine, the advice I have for you is – do it now. Just do it – pull the trigger.” About a year later, Kade visited the Grand Ole Opry with two of his aunts to see Vince Gill. The opening act was someone he did not know but ended up being a writer of well-known songs. This man said the same thing Luke Combs had said, “There’s no waiting in this business.” It was the same speech twice in the same year; Kade took that message to heart.

The country genre is Kade’s favorite music, but he said that following his Opry experience, he had a new “taste” for music and started thinking more about songwriting. He shared, “I started looking up the songs. I love reading about who wrote them and when they wrote them.” He described Morgan Wallen as a “beast songwriter.” He said of Wallen’s buddy Hardy, “Just about every song on the radio right now is written by him.” These songwriters have greatly influenced Kade, who has concentrated his last couple of years on writing. He stated, “Especially when the pandemic started – that was a lot of time in the house. I love writing.” Kade is also a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association.

Like many country artists, Kade writes about life, love, and break-ups. His new song playing on the radio is “Havin’ You Gone.” Kade says, “It’s put up some cool numbers on Spotify and Apple Music. It’s put up some noise.” The song is a new twist on a break-up song, and the Defender recommends readers to have a listen.

Besides gigging with Irwin, Kade plays and sings with Kevin Caldwell and the Rebel Sound Club and performs solo. He performs at the S&G Pizza Cruise-In in Manchester and on May 6 Kade opened for Walker Montgomery (son of John Michael Montgomery) in Maysville, Kentucky. He received a call from Brad Rolfe, morning personality from C103 Radio, asking him to open for Little Texas at the Adams County Fair. Kade will perform with Rebel Sound Club at the fair on July 16 and open for Little Texas on July 12.

Kade’s ready to travel back to Nashville to record a couple more songs. He’s learning to navigate social media and now has many followers. He even has a logo and merchandise. He said in awe, “If somebody could have told me two years ago, you’ll have hats, shirts, and a band. You’re going to be opening for Walker Montgomery and Little Texas. You’re going to be in Nashville…” He trails off…

You can follow Kade on Facebook @KADEBRADLEYMUSIC, Instagram @KADE_BRADLEY, and TikTok @KADEBRADLEYMUSIC. He says, “I know I’m not famous, but locally, everybody knows me. I sing everywhere around here every weekend. It gives me hope for the next year or two – where could I be?”

One thing is sure for Kade – in the words of one of his songs, “There ain’t nothing wrong living life like a country song.”