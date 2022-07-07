Celebrating 246 years of leaders in Agriculture

Summer is off to a great start weather wise, many producers are thankful for the improved field conditions to finish up soybean planting, hay harvest, and beginning wheat harvest. Even though the drier weather conditions are welcomed to get the work that was put on delay in the first half of June, many producers have voiced concern of conditions getting a little too dry. Parts of the north central part of the county are reporting dry conditions that are showing some signs of stressing shallow rooted crops. Dry spells can be stressful not only on the crop but the farmer watching the crop roll up, but some stress can be good for our crops.

Drier conditions trigger plants to root deeper in the soil to collect moisture and nutrients, this also allows plants to hold and become more resistant to lodging and wind damage. In my travels and scouting activity this past week I have noticed that the corn crop is starting to improve in growth as it begins to take up more nitrogen, with many warm days and warm nights, even the latest planted corn will meet that knee high by the 4th of July protocol.

Speaking of the 4th of July, this year marks the 246th birthday of our great country. Even with all the problems that we face today, there is still no other place on earth I would rather live. United States of America is still the most productive county in the world with just over two million farms feeding and fueling the world. I want to give a brief history lesson on the expansion and improvements in the U.S. Agriculture production that has taken place in the last 246 years.

· 1783- Cattle producers were looking to improve genetics mainly better mothering ability, and a good combination of milk and meat production, to get those results Virginia producers introduced the shorthorn breed.

· 1793- Eli Whitney invented the cotton gin and Thomas Jefferson created the moldboard for the moldboard plow.

· 1798- John Chapman, better known as Johnny Apple seed, planted his first apple nursery in Pennsylvania.

· 1831 – Cyrus McCormick invented the grain reaper, this made harvesting much faster and easier. A farmer could purchase a reaper for $125, this is $3,800 in today’s value. Farmer like me a little tight on cash could make a deposit of $35 and pay the rest the following year’s grain harvest.

· 1837 John Deere began manufacturing plows

· 1843 – Sir John Lawes founded the commercial fertilizer industry by developing a process for making superphosphate.

· 1855 – Michigan and Pennsylvania established the first state agriculture colleges.

· 1862- President Lincoln signed legislation creating the first Department of Agriculture and the Morrill Land Grant College Act.

· 1875 – The first silo was built to store fermented forages- this revolutionized the way dairy cow producers stored and fed wet forages.

· 1900 – Special work projects for farm youth were organized in Illinois, this was later called 4-H (in 1913).

· 1919- American Farm Bureau was organized.

· 1926- Hi-Bred Corn Company was created by Henrey Wallace and two other partners, this later became Pioneer Hybrids in 1935.

· 1940- This school milk program was initiated.

· 1959 – The first mechanical tomato Harvester was developed

· 1972- President Carter initiated the grain embargo against the Soviet Union, creating a boom in agriculture commodity prices.

· 1993- The passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

· 1994 the Geographical Positioning System (GPS) was introduced to farmers.

· 1997- Glyphosate resistant soybeans and Cotten were released for farmers to plant.

Hope everyone enjoye a safe 4th of July weekend. Remember to thank all the current and past farmers and agriculturalists for all the amazing innovations and hard work they do to put food on our tables and clothes on our backs.

Some other items:

· Crop planting certification with USDA FSA – July 15.

· Adams County Fair – July 10– 16, make plans to attend and support the future leaders of our county and country.

· Ohio State Fair- July 27 – August 7

· Southwest Corn Growers- Agronomy field Day will be held August 16. Contact Ken Ford with ANR Educator for Fayette County OSU Extension for more details. Phone- (740) 335-1150 or email at ford.70 @ osu.edu