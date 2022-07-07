July 22 Cruise-In at S&G Pizza Pound to feature local band

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

You don’t have to cruise far to hear good music, eat tasty food, and enjoy the company of others. S&G Pizza Pound in Manchester, Ohio, hosts several “Cruise-Ins” a year, and the next one is scheduled for July 22 from 7 -10 p.m. The night will feature music from Rebel Sound Club with Kade Bradley on the stage.

The June Cruise-In boasted over 350 attendees. Folks sit outside the stage in S&G’s front lot, and owner Shawn Palmer offers some outdoor tables and about 50 chairs. He recommends bringing a chair because his seating goes quick.

The July 22 Cruise-in will include a fireworks display off the riverbank, beginning around 9:35 p.m. There is no charge to attend and listen to the band. Palmer shares, “I offer something, and if they like my food, they come back.”

Palmer, along with Dee Dryden and Roddy Farley, organized the Cruise-Ins during COVID. Palmer said, “We wanted to do something for people, and we couldn’t do anything indoors.” The Cruise-Ins usually begin in May of each year. The final one of this season will be on Halloween. Palmer states, “Our last one is on Halloween. We have a scavenger hunt. We start at S&G and end up at Bottoms Up.”

Kinfolk Landing Days will take place on August 5 and 6 in Manchester. Friday night is Tractor Cruise-In night for those who want to bring their farm tractor through town (some folks think their tractors are sexy). S&G will host their Cruise-in on Friday with live music, and there will be a D.J. downtown. On Saturday night, downtown Manchester will have live music. Cruise on in.