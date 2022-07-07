By Julia McCane-Knox

If the West Union Library is one of your favorite places to visit, and you love to tell your friends about library services, you may be interested in being a Library Friend. The West Union Friends are urgently seeking interested individuals to serve as officers and lead the organization into the future. Do you have ideas for how to support or promote the library? We’d love to hear from you. If you are interested in being a Friend of the West Union Library or know someone who would be, contact Director Nicholas Slone at (937) 587-2085.

Set sail for the Adams County Public Library Summer Reading Program. Each library has fun ocean-themed crafts and activities planned for this Summer. Play a Turtle in a Cup Game at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, July 27 at 2 p.m. Families can make their own sea slime, filled with ocean creatures at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. Learn how to make Macrame Jewelry with sea glass, shells, and wire wrapping at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m. Create a Lighthouse Craft using Solo Cups at the West Union Library on Thursday, July 21 at 2 p.m. In addition, join us at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Shade Tree Park for fun games and activities on Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 from 1-4 p.m.

Enjoy movies each Monday at the West Union Library. Watch Ice Age: Continental Drift at the West Union Library on Monday, July 18 at 3 p.m. Additionally, create a boat from recycled materials at home and boat-in as you watch Disney/Pixar’s Luca on Friday, July 8 at the Peebles Library at 2 p.m. The person with the best boat will win a prize. Additionally, watch Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Thursday, July 28 at the Manchester Library at 1:30 p.m.

End the Summer Reading Program with a splash at the Adams County Public Libraries with Stingray Studies (Monday, July 25: Manchester Library at 10 a.m. and West Union Library at 1 p.m.) and Science of Sharks (Tuesday, July 26: North Adams Library at 10 a.m. and Peebles Library at 1 p.m.). During these programs, you will get up close to these creatures and even touch them. Learn about the science behind stingrays or sharks as well as your part in their conservation. A limit of 125 people can attend this program, so pre-registration is required. Imagination Library graduates must register, as well. Call the library or pre-register online. Please pre-register every interested member of your family, so we do not go over our attendance limit. We cannot wait to see you there.

Please contact our libraries for more about our programs. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.