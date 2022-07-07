By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A special presentation was made on July 3 in the lodge at Chief Logan’s Gap in Ripley.

Lieutenant Colonel US Army, Jason Abbott, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, presented flags to each of the daughters of the late SP4 Richard Waldron and Donna Moore Waldron.

Both Daphne Waldron Spires and Bridget Waldron Sowards were presented with a flag and certificate to commemorate their father and his military service.

Retired Master Chief Petty Officer, US Navy, James Sandlin coordinated the event, which was a total surprise to both daughters.

“Lt. Colonel Abbott is on leave and we coordinated the surprise,” said Sandlin. “The flag cases had been given to the Manchester Veterans Club but I saw another opportunity for them.”

“The way it works, a military friend helping a military friend. The ceremony was attended by several campers and friends, and somewhere between 40-50 people witnessed this wonderful gesture for Richard’s daughters.”