Karen McBee, 76 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Monday July 4, 2022.

She was born in Xenia on June 6, 1946, the daughter of the late Jefferson and Clara (Shaw) Waits. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Danny McBee on January 2, 2021; adopted parents, William and Ethel Harris; sister, Carolyn Kay Dye; and brother Kenneth Waits.

Karen was a member of the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle Church, retired school bus driver, treasurer for Brush Creek Life Squad, member of the Brush Creek Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and finished her husband Danny’s term as Brush Creek Township Trustee.

Karen is survived by her sons, Jeff (Pam) McBee of Cincinnati and Steve (Betty) McBee of Peebles; daughter, Christina (David) Jimison of Winchester; and eight grandchildren, Jacob (Jill) McBee, Abigal McBee, Adam McBee, Jerimiah McBee, Caleb (Angela) McBee, Michaiah McBee, Machenzie Jimison and Dustin Jimison; three nieces and four nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m on Saturday July 9, 2022 at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle Church. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday July 8, 2022 at the church.

Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

Memorial donations can be made to the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle Church, 30010 St. Rt. 41 Peebles, OH 45660.