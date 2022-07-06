News Release

The Adams County Farm Bureau and the Adam County Regional Medical Center are partnering to offer Adams County Farm Bureau members free health screenings during the Adams County Fair.

“ACRMC is happy to partner with the Adams County Farm Bureau to offer health screenings for their members,” said Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “This partnership is a part of our ongoing effort to increase healthcare access in our community.”

The health fair will take place at the Adams County Fair Administration Building located at 836 Boyd Avenue in West Union on July 15 from 8 – 10 a.m.

Health fair services include A1c, Glucose, Lipid, Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), Blood Pressure, Balance, Hand Strength, Bone Density, Ergonomic Risk Assessment, and Foot Exams. A 12 hour fast is recommended for the comprehensive blood screening (only water and scheduled medications.) Diabetics should consult physicians regarding fasting.

For more information, please call (937) 386-3004 or visit acrmc.com/community-health.