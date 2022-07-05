Stanley H. Kairn, 56, passed away on June 30, 2022. He was the son of Beverley (Griffith) and the late Joseph Stanley Kairn.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Rita (Hott) Kairn, whom he married July 12, 2016; his mother and stepfather, Beverly (Ron) Johnson and stepmother Shirley Jo Kairn; brothers Steven (Dorinda) Kairn and Joseph (Gwen) Kairn, Jr.; sister Cindy Duderstadt; step siblings Astrid Johnson and Alex (Mindy) Johnson; children Joe (Megan) Gentry and three grandchildren, Timothy (Sadie) Gentry and two grandchildren, Roxanne Gentry and Chaz Kairn; stepdaughter Amanda (Billy) Malone; stepson James (Grace) Wescott; step grandsons Thomas Malone, Trenton Wescott and Christian Russ.

Stanley was a hard worker. He enjoyed working on and rebuilding cars. His passion was working on old cars – especially Henry J’s. He loved anything to do with outdoors- car shows, hunting, fishing, etc. He enjoyed vacationing to the Great Smoky Mountains with his wife.

A Celebration of Life for Stanley will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of his wife and family.