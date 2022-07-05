Debra L. Young, age 66 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. Debra was born December 11, 1955 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Ray and Susan (Kieber) Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenny Young, brother Jerry Moore and twin sister Donna Benson.

Survivors include two daughters, Kendra Young Stewart and Brian of Sardinia and Chrissy Young of Sardinia; two sons, Jeremy McFarland of New Tazewell, Tennessee and Brian Young of West Union; one brother, Bobby Moore of Indiana; four grandchildren, Faith McFarland, Kaden Yates, Ashlyn Yates and Reagan Yates.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.