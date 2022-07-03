Johnny O. Jones, 65, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 18, 1957 in Cincinnati, son of the late Walter and Haley Hall Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter Jones, Fay Couch, Billy Jones, Beverly Jones, Richard Jones and Frances Jones.

Johnny is survived by his grandchildren, Felicity Haag, Nicholas Haag Jr. and Ronnie Elam Jr.; brother, Wayne Jones and wife Linda of Higginsport; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Johnny will be cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a date to be announced.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.