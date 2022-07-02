The West Union Lions Club recently announced that Mark and Dara Wickerham have been selected as the Grand Marshals for the 2022 Independence Day Parade in West Union. The parade will be held on Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

“Throughout their lives, Mark and Dara have generously contributed to the community and are pleased to recognize these outstanding citizens and honor their noteworthy accomplishments,” said Jon Copas, President of the Lions Club. “They have worked hard and given so much time and energy to the community that we all call home.”

All local businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to have an entry in the parade or to just be be spectators. The line-up will commence on both sides of Cherry Street, near the Wayside Inn beginning at 9 a.m. and step-off will be promptly at 10 a.m.

Mark Wickerham started working part time at West Union Electric & Plumbing in 1984, while attending West Union High School. Mark and Dara Wickerham purchased the company from Mike and Charlene Grooms in August of 2014. The Wickerhams have two daughters: Josie and her fiancé Matt and Makenna and her husband Jared.