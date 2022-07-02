A passion for Christian education

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Peebles Church of Christ is preparing to offer a preschool class. The preschool, slated to open in August 2022, has Director Ashley Bohl and her husband, Pastor Jason Bohl, busy planning and organizing.

Director Bohl said, “From what I can gather, people in this church have wanted something like this for quite a few years, and it’s something they’ve prayed about. Several people tell me, ‘I’ve prayed for this to happen for years.’ And so, the time became right, and it’s now coming to fruition.” The Bohls moved to Peebles about six years ago. She shared that the first time she walked through the church, she thought it would be an excellent facility for a preschool.

Paster Bohl met a lady from Adams County Christian School who was knowledgeable in the preschool arena. She was instrumental in consulting with them and pointing them in the right direction. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is assisting with the licensing. Bohl’s background is in education, and she will be directing and teaching at the preschool with the possible addition of an aide. Bohl explains, “I’ll be teaching, but my husband is helping a lot. We’re both working on this together.”

Last year, Bohl taught at a private Christian school. She shared that the administrative experience there helped prepare her for the new preschool. She and Pastor Bohl also have four children, so they have a full resume of experience with little ones.

Bohl stated they weren’t sure what enrollment would look like, but she assumes they will start small. They will run full days on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, beginning with the age group of 4- and 5-year-olds. Bohl will teach from a classical Christian curriculum through Memoria Press. She stated, “It’s heavily based on child development and meeting milestones. It’s very connected.” She continued, “It’s a biblically-based curriculum with an appropriately high academic standard. We want them to be foundationally prepared for kindergarten when they leave.” Bohl noted research saying, “If a child can receive a quality program before the age of five, it has a huge impact on them later.”

Bohl concluded, “I have a passion for Christian education. That’s the path that God put me on.”

If you are interested in enrolling your child, keep an eye out for more information in July. For questions, please contact Ashley Bohl at ashleybohl08@gmail.com.