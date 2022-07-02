Press Release

State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) recently announced the rollout of the state’s capital budget, which invests in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects.

The legislature typically approves a capital budget every two years, and the bill funds needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, and mental health facilities.

Senator Johnson (R-McDermott) secured approximately $15.9 million in funding for multiple projects across Clermont, Brown, Adams, Scioto, and Lawrence Counties in the 14th Senate District.

“Ohio’s Capital Budget process allows individual State Representatives and Senators to advocate directly for much needed local projects,” Johnson said. “I am delighted to see these funds flow into each of the five counties of my district. This is an important investment by the state in the future of our communities.”

Projects that have secured funding in the 14th District include:

• Mt. Orab Fire Training Center (Brown) – $272,000

• Franklin Furnace Park (Scioto) – $200,000

• Adams County Junior Fair Small Animal Facility (Adams) – $250,000

• New Richmond Liberty Landing Phase II (Clermont) – $300,00

• Ripley Freedom Landing Riverfront Development (Brown) – $400,000

• Ironton Ro-Na Theater (Lawrence) – $100,000

A full list of community projects will be available later.The Capital Budget will now go to the Governor’s desk for signing.