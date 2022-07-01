Chapter 29- Part 2

This past month I have been submitting articles about my father and his “War Stories.” This week we are going to continue our stories concerning the “The Ridge” located near Tranquility in Adams County, Ohio. The time is around the turn of the century. Here we will find the McCoy family children Ellis and Lena making memories as they swing back and forth on their homemade tree swings in the twilight of the evening dreaming of happy days to come. Let me give a little introduction here to spark your memory. Nancy Victoria (Wickerham) McCoy, known to her siblings and friends as “Tori” was raised on “The Ridge.” She is now grown and living on her parent’s homestead with her husband Andrew, her sister known as “Aunt Lou” and her two children Ellis and Lena. You may remember an incident that occurred while Tori was pursuing her teaching career. Her life was spared when she boarded the Handy River Boat instead of the Phaeton. The Phaeton’s boiler blew up and only a few people survived the explosion. Now we find Tori busy keeping house and raising her children much the same as her parents did before her. The story continues from the eyes of little Lena, her daughter.

Our little forty-acre farm was almost a square except for the ten acres or so of woods belonging to Uncle Billie and Aunt Mary Ann that occupied the northwest corner. Ellis and I had spotted this similarity on the map that hung on our kitchen wall.

A few steps back from the southeast corner of this wood’s and opposite the old log barn grew a huge oak tree. The tree was very old for mother and her sisters and brothers had played under it when children. Even then it was a large tree.

This old oak seems as much a part of my childhood memories as does the house where I was born and lived through those years. After all, we children spent the greater part of our time outdoors and a good portion under the old oak.

Memories of this tree are not only of hours spent with brother, cousins and neighbor children playing beneath it, swinging on its sheltering branches or in our swings that hung from its huge old limbs, though those happy days will never be forgotten. It is of the summer twilight hours, work and play all finished for the day, just Ellis and I sitting there in our swings, very slowly “letting the cat die,” while we talked and day-dreamed of our futures. Almost always father would have to call us in. Then we would linger just a little longer, talking while listening to the approaching night sounds mingled with music from Shelby’s band wafted across the woods in the evening breeze from the old Billie Davis place where the William Shelby family lived. They furnished the music for all local entertainments.

Memory of this “music in the wind” has ever had a mystical, paradoxical tie to my thoughts with the real and the unreal, with something I acquire literally, yet the soulful possessing of which was elusive. Yet again something in reality is far away; yet like that music in the wind, it is mine.

That the woods belonged to “Uncle Billie” and “Aunt Mary Ann” made you feel just as welcome to play there, cut paw paw wood for whistles or elder for spiles, tap the sugar maples or pick blackberries and wild grapes as though the woods belonged to father and mother. We also planned to buy the woods as soon as we were financially able. This future transaction we often discussed and we children looked forward to ownership because the security of legal possession was well instilled in our minds.

That father and mother were getting ahead was evident. Materials for a new barn were paid for. Two pretty red polled cows purchased soon after the last payment on the twenty acres, were soon to become grandmothers. A pair of colts were growing up to replace the old team. Pigs filled

the south shed of the old log barn that was fairly bursting at the seams all the way around with farm animals.

Ellis and I day-dreamed about a pony and other “just pet” types, but even bantam chickens were vetoed as impractical.

We desired these pets, but our affections were readily centered on the more useful stock and we were very content just to daydream. We broke calves to ride. Little pigs were cute and there were always scads of cats and kittens which were essential for mouse and rat traps.

There were many nice new shiny buggies and surreys and several “just driving” horses in our church group and we were very self-conscious about our old surrey with leaky top and shabby appearance.

The biggest daydream of all started when Uncle Cargill (Tori’s brother) and Aunt Lizzie Wickerham purchased one of the few organs of the community. Della, the eldest of the two Shelby girls, was giving organ lessons.

Many of our church, especially those who had been Gaileyites, had held back from having organs in their homes for fear it would lead to Sabbath desecration by the younger generation, but as time marched on this viewpoint vanished.

Note: The Wm and Zettie Shelby family consisted of four children in which Della Shelby (1883-1942) was the oldest. All the children learn to play musical instruments at an early age with their father. Later they would play in the Shelby Coronet Band. Della was a nick name as her full name was Ora Del Shelby. In the early 1900’s, Della lived at home and is listed as a music teacher. In 1926, Della married Ollie Campbell. Ollie had lost his first wife. Lillie Belle McCann in 1919. Ollie and Lillie had one daughter, Doris Campbell Wilmoth. Doris married Ralph Wilmoth and was the mother of Dan & Bill Wilmoth who called Seaman home today.

For those of you who are not familiar with the area, Seaman is just a hop, skip and jump from "The Ridge." Della was also a second cousin of Wm Leslie Shelby, I (1902-1956). William was the son of Robert Roscoe Shelby (1881-1951) who was a first cousin to Wm Thomas Shelby (1861-1946) father of Della.

