By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Girls wrestling at West Union High School has experienced numerous successes and those continued recently with Lady Dragons Scotlyn Adams and Leena Blanton.

According to WUHS wrestling coach Michael Felts, Adams and Blanton both wrestled in the Ohio Freestyle State Tournament on May 29 at Ohio Northern University. They were competing for a chance to again represent Ohio on a bigger stage. With their performance at ONU, both girls qualified for the Ohio National Girls Team. Adams took first place at her weight while Blanton placed third.

As members of the Ohio National Team, the pair of WUHS wrestlers will now move on, representing Ohio at a national level and both were invited to wrestle on the Ohio National Duals Team.

Earlier in June,, wrestling in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Team Ohio wrestled in eight duals, going 7-1 overall and placing ninth out of 36 states competing. Adams and Blanton both went 3-5 for Team Ohio.

Next up for the pair of local ladies will be competing at the US Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota from July 16-23.